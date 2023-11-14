How to watch JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own interview

JAY-Z is one of the best rappers the world has ever known and now the 24-time Grammy-winner is sitting down for an interview with Gayle King in a primetime special titled JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own airing on Tuesday, November 14, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Ahead of the primetime event, numerous clips of the interview were released as a part of CBS Mornings segments, where King serves as a co-host. JAY-Z shared several insights about his career and family, even going into his thoughts on daughter Blue Ivy joining his wife Beyoncé on stage for her Renaissance World Tour, a concert that is well-documented in the upcoming movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Take a look at the following snippet.

While JAY-Z naturally touches on his famous wife and daughter in the special, his conversation with King largely talks about his upbringing, his success in music, his impact on culture and his take on his legacy. It also features unseen clips of the interview not previously aired during CBS Mornings.

So what else do you need to know on how to watch JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own? Keep reading below.

How to watch JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own

JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own is a CBS exclusive primetime event and airs live on CBS on Tuesday, November 14, at 9 pm ET/PT, following the NCIS: Sydney series premiere. CBS is a broadcast station on cable and satellite television but is also available for free if you have a TV antenna to receive over-the-air channels. If you've cut the cord, CBS is on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV .

Additionally, Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can watch the interview live at the same time that it airs. If you have a Paramount Plus Essential plan, you can watch the interview on-demand the following day.

Other things to know about JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own

To conduct the interview, King met JAY-Z at the Brooklyn Public Library, where there is a new exhibit that explores his life and legacy. Hinting at all that was discussed during their conversation, CBS stated of the special:



"In a rare, wide-ranging interview, JAY-Z talks with King about growing up in the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn, facing some difficult issues and how music was his path out. With King, he opens up about his business career, how he makes music and the stories behind some of his famous lyrics. The special also features footage from a 2002 60 Minutes interview, where viewers will see a younger JAY-Z on the cusp of being the mogul he is today."

Check out this sneak peek of the special event.