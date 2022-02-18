How to watch Khan vs Brook fight

The Khan vs Brook fight on Feb. 19 pits two former champions who have been circling each other for years, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch the boxing match live online.

Amir Khan is stepping up in weight to end the smack talk between him and Kell Brook, but Brook is hoping to ride the emotions to his biggest win in eight years. The Khan vs. Brook fight night event is being held on Saturday, Feb. 19, at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The event's undercard begins at 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT, with the Khan vs Brook main event starting at approximately 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT.

Read on to find out how you can watch Khan vs. Brook from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event fight.

How to watch Khan vs Brook in the U.S.

U.S. sports fans who want to watch Khan vs. Brook can see it on ESPN Plus, the subscription streaming service from the ESPN cable network.

Consumers can sign up for ESPN Plus as a standalone streaming service for $6.99 per month. It is also available as part of the Disney Bundle, which combines ESPN Plus with Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99. The sports-centric streaming service is also now included as part of the Hulu with Live TV service, starting at $69.99 per month, as a standard feature.

Beyond Top Rank boxing events like this one, ESPN Plus has all kinds of live sports including UFC, NHL, college football, the PGA Tour, Bundesliga, La Liga and much more. The service also features sports highlights, analysis and unique original programming.

How to watch Khan vs Brook in the U.K.

In the U.K., Khan vs. Brook is available on Sky Sports Box Office Pay-Per-View. Sky Sports Box Office can be ordered on many U.K. cable systems. It can also be streamed online with Sky Sports Box Office online. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. GMT, and the main event should start approximately 10 p.m. local time in the U.K..

If you don’t have a pay-TV package that includes Sky Sports channels, you can buy the Khan vs Brook event from Sky Sports Box Office website to live stream the fights online. The Khan vs. Brook Pay-Per-View online in the U.K. will cost £20.

The Sky Sports Box Office is available without a contract and you don’t need a Sky Sports subscription to order. Sky Sports Box Office has apps on iPhone and Android. You can also watch Sky Sports Box Office on NOW TV apps, which are available on Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, EE TV, YouView, Smart TVs from Samsung and LG, iOS, Android and web browsers.

Khan vs Brook main event preview

Even though this Khan vs Brook fight isn't for a title, there's plenty on the line for these two rivals.

Amir “King” Khan (34-5) is the former unified light-welterweight world champ. With this fight he’s now ready to pay off a rivalry that has built over years and years. It was back in 2018 when Brook jumped into the ring after Khan’s win over Phil Lo Greco and took their rivalry to the next level. But even though there was enough bad blood to make a great fight, Khan had other business in the ring. After having been a unified champ years earlier, he was preparing for another shot at a title from a big name fighter.

In spring of 2019, Khan faced Terence “Bud” Crawford for the WBO welterweight title. He earned one of the biggest paydays of his career, but Crawford outclassed him in almost every round before knocking him out in the sixth. Now finally after a bounce back fight, Amir Khan is game to finally face Brook, but how will he look after a two and a half year layoff? If there is any rust on the King, we could be in for a tight fight.

Kell “Special K” Brook (39-3) is a former IBF welterweight world champion, and he isn’t about to let a difference in weight class keep him from beating down his rival Amir Khan. Brook and Khan have agreed on a catchweight for this fight of 149 pounds, but he’s recently been walking around at a higher weight. Still 149 pound is a much higher weight than Khan’s typical 140 pound limit, and Brook believes he can take advantage of the smaller man.

Brook has several bigger names on his resume than Khan, but almost all of them were losses. He was knocked out by Trence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and Gennady Golovkin, but his signature win was a title fight victory over Shawn Porter in 2014. It might be too late for another title fight for Brook, but he can still gain glory and bragging rights by winning this epic grudge match.

Khan is a slight favorite to win this fight at -150 odds.

Khan vs Brook full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for Khan vs Brook starting at 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT. The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows: