How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 online: Gordon Ramsay is back
Nearly 10 years later, Kitchen Nightmares returns
Renegade British chef Gordon Ramsay is back on his quest to help struggling restaurants and eateries, as Kitchen Nightmares season 8 returns after a decade-long hiatus.
US: Fox (live TV streaming services) | Hulu
UK: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad: ExpressVPN
Each episode of Kitchen Nightmares follows Ramsay as he visits a struggling restaurant, diner, cafe or bakery, meets the eatery's owners and samples its food — and then try to address whatever heinous issues are preventing the venue from being as successful as it could be.
The show is obviously great for foodies, but it's also a fun drama as Ramsay has a "wrecking ball" style tactic for fixing any kind of issue. And sometimes he needs it too, with some of the stubborn restaurant owners he meets.
This is just one of the shows that Gordon Ramsay headlines in the US, as he also hosts Hell's Kitchen season 22 airing this fall.
So here's how to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8, ready for when it returns on Monday, September 25.
How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 in the US
Kitchen Nightmares debuts on Fox on Monday, September 25, when it airs at 8 pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes air in that same time slot each week.
If you don't have cable, you can watch Fox via live TV streaming services. The channel is on Hulu with Live TV, Fubo Elite, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV.
The day after each episode premieres, it comes to Hulu, which costs $7.99 for the ad-enabled plan or $14.99 for the ad-free one (or $9.99 for the Disney Bundle, which packages it with Disney Plus).
Both Hulu and Peacock have the first six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, if you want to catch up or binge the show.
How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 in the UK
Unfortunately, there's no word on whether Kitchen Nightmares season 8 will air in the UK at all, which means it definitely won't be available to watch when it debuts in the US.
The previous seven seasons of the show are available on Channel 4's streaming service, called Channel 4, but so far there's no news on whether the eighth season will follow suit.
How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite Gordon Ramsay shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.