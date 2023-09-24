How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 online: Gordon Ramsay is back

Renegade British chef Gordon Ramsay is back on his quest to help struggling restaurants and eateries, as Kitchen Nightmares season 8 returns after a decade-long hiatus.

Quick links US: Fox (live TV streaming services) | Hulu

UK: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad: ExpressVPN

Each episode of Kitchen Nightmares follows Ramsay as he visits a struggling restaurant, diner, cafe or bakery, meets the eatery's owners and samples its food — and then try to address whatever heinous issues are preventing the venue from being as successful as it could be.

The show is obviously great for foodies, but it's also a fun drama as Ramsay has a "wrecking ball" style tactic for fixing any kind of issue. And sometimes he needs it too, with some of the stubborn restaurant owners he meets.

This is just one of the shows that Gordon Ramsay headlines in the US, as he also hosts Hell's Kitchen season 22 airing this fall.

So here's how to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8, ready for when it returns on Monday, September 25.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 in the US

Kitchen Nightmares debuts on Fox on Monday, September 25, when it airs at 8 pm ET/PT. Subsequent episodes air in that same time slot each week.

If you don't have cable, you can watch Fox via live TV streaming services. The channel is on Hulu with Live TV, Fubo Elite, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV.

The day after each episode premieres, it comes to Hulu, which costs $7.99 for the ad-enabled plan or $14.99 for the ad-free one (or $9.99 for the Disney Bundle, which packages it with Disney Plus).

Both Hulu and Peacock have the first six seasons of Kitchen Nightmares, if you want to catch up or binge the show.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 in the UK

Unfortunately, there's no word on whether Kitchen Nightmares season 8 will air in the UK at all, which means it definitely won't be available to watch when it debuts in the US.

The previous seven seasons of the show are available on Channel 4's streaming service, called Channel 4, but so far there's no news on whether the eighth season will follow suit.

How to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Kitchen Nightmares season 8, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite Gordon Ramsay shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.