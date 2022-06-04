Want to watch Love Island UK 2022 online? Here's how.

It's nearly summertime, which can mean only one thing: Love Island is back for another summer of love! Yes, Love Island 2022 will see another set of singletons leaving the UK behind for sunnier climes, all with the hopes of finding the perfect match and becoming the next couple to join the Love Island winners list.

Our lineup has now been revealed, meaning we'll be seeing how islanders like Paige Thorne, Dami Hope, Gemma Owen, and Liam Llewellyn get on in their new home. Expect another summer full of dramatic recouplings, tense chats, surprise texts and shocking firepit revelations when the show returns to a brand-new villa on June 6.

Here's how to watch Love Island UK 2022 online anywhere in the world so you can keep up with all the latest gossip.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online in the UK

Love Island gets underway on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub (opens in new tab), with new episodes set to air on a nightly basis.

Episodes will also be made available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Love Island 2022 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online in the US

Last year, Love Island UK was available to stream in the US on Hulu, but it only started airing a couple of weeks into the season as it didn't drop onto the streaming service until mid-July. It's set to do the same thing again in 2022, so you can look forward to getting caught up with all the fallout soon enough.

If you're not already a Hulu subscriber, subscriptions start from $6.99 per month (or $69.99 annually) for the ad-supported plan, or you can stump up an extra $6 a month to get rid of the ads.