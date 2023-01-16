How to watch Maternal online from anywhere

Want to watch Maternal? Here's where you need to go.

For the uninitiated, Maternal is a six-part medical drama focusing on the working life of three female doctors: paediatrician Maryam (Parminder Nagra), ambitious surgeon Catherine (Lara Pulver), and acute medicine doctor, Helen (Lisa McGrillis).

The three of them are returning to work on the post-pandemic frontline and will be balancing their own personal dramas like parenting problems and relationship troubles with the stresses of working in the NHS at City General Hospital.

The series is director and playwright Jacqui Honess-Martin's first TV screenwriting role, and ITV Head of Drama Polly Hill has made it clear it's one to look out, saying: "The scripts perfectly capture how difficult it can be for women juggling family life, whilst under pressure at work, making critical life or death decisions. It's hard to believe this is Jacqui's first television drama."

If that glowing review has piqued your interest, here's how to watch Maternal so you can get caught up in the drama.

How to watch Maternal online in the UK

Maternal begins airing weekly at 9 pm on ITV1 on Monday, January 16, with new episodes set to air on a weekly basis at the same time.

If you decide the show's right for you, you'll be able to binge the entire series in one go, as all six episodes of Maternal will be made available as a complete box set on ITV's free streaming service, ITVX once episode one has aired. You'll still need a valid TV license to tune in this way. And for more shows to enjoy, check out our guide to the best ITV dramas to stream on ITVX right now.

How to watch Maternal with a VPN

If you're looking to watch Maternal but you're going to be away from home during the new series or broadcasts aren't easily available where you live, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch Maternal and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch Maternal in the US

At the time of writing, we don't yet have international release info for Maternal. As and when we learn whether the series will stream in the States (and where that will be), we'll include that info here.