How to watch the Michigan vs. Iowa Big 10 Championship game

Michigan vs. Iowa will decide the Big Ten Championship and also determine if Michigan makes it into the College Football Playoffs. The Wolverines are currently the #2 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings and a win would secure their position to play for the National Championship.

College football championship week is filled with games that have major ramifications for conference championships and the playoffs. In addition to Michigan vs. Iowa, there is Georgia vs. Alabama, Oregon vs. Utah and Cincinnati vs. Houston. It will be a busy and impactful Saturday for the college football landscape.

The Michigan vs. Iowa game will be widely available to national TV audiences as well as on streaming. Read on for a quick matchup preview and how you can watch Saturday, Dec. 4.

Michigan vs. Iowa matchup preview

The #2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1) have had a great 2021 season, but the only regular-season game that really mattered for them came over Thanksgiving weekend. That is when head coach Jim Harbaugh led his team against conference rival and national championship contender Ohio State. Harbaugh’s Wolverines were 0-5 against Ohio State coming into that game, but they were determined that this would be the year they would break the streak.

The hero of the day for the Michigan Wolverines was running back Hassan Haskins. He rushed for 169 yards and five touchdowns in the game against the Buckeyes, pushing Michigan to first place in the Big Ten East Division and the second seed in the current College Football Playoff rankings. All they need now is a win against Iowa in order to lock down their spot, and Junior quarterback Cade McNamara is sure to do all he can to help them in this game. McNamara has 14 touchdowns and 2,301 yards this season. Iowa hasn’t been a defense focused on sacks, so as long as McNamara can avoid interceptions he should have an easy day on Saturday.

The #13 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) have had a solid 2021 season, but they enter the Big Ten championship game a little untested. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has certainly had his team ready to play week in and week out. However, their only games against ranked opponents came in their first two weeks and both of those teams finished the season unranked.

Iowa’s star performances have been on defense, which ranks in the top 20% of teams in lowest total points allowed. They have two players with over 100 tackles in Jack Campbell (191) and Seth Benson (133). They also have eleven defensive players that have interceptions on the year, led by Dane Belton with five interceptions and Riley Moss with four picks. Moss even returned two of those for defensive touchdowns. If this defense can rattle Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, these will be the names that could change this game with a surprising pick-six.

That will be a big upset if it happens, as the Michigan Wolverines are 11 point favorites over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.

How to watch Michigan vs. Iowa Big 10 Championship game in the US

Michigan vs. Iowa is set to take place from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 4.

The game is set to air for a national TV audience in primetime on Fox. As one of the four major networks, Fox is on nearly every traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service.

If you’ve moved on to live TV streaming services instead, your local Fox station will usually be included on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're on the move you should still be able to watch the game on the Fox Sports website or app — as long as you're signed up for a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service.

The final way that you can watch the Michigan vs. Iowa game live is by using a good, old-fashioned TV antenna by receiving the local station feed.