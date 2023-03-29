How to watch MLB Opening Day 2023

It's the most wonderful time of the year for sports fans because Major League Baseball is back. All 30 MLB teams are playing on MLB Opening Day 2023. Four of the games will be nationally televised while the others will be available locally and on MLB.TV.

Whether you're watching the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox, or catching the San Diego Padres (MLB.com's pre-season pick to take home the 2023 World Series championship) as they face off against the visiting Colorado Rockies, there are plenty of games to choose from.

Here's everything you need to know about watching your MLB Opening Day 2023.

When is MLB Opening Day 2023?

MLB Opening Day 2023 is Thursday, March 30.

For the first time since 1968, all MLB teams are going to play their first game of the season on the same day, meaning that there are going to be 15 games throughout the day.

Nationally televised Opening Day 2023 games

This year there are four Major League Baseball games airing on national television for Opening Day:

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees, 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT on MLB Network

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers, 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT on MLB Network

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT on MLB Network

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 7:08 pm ET/4:08 pm PT on ESPN

Both ESPN and MLB Network are available through a traditional cable TV subscription plan.

MLB Network can be accessed on TV, tablet or mobile device using login information from your cable provider. If you've cut the cord, you might consider subscribing to MLB.TV (opens in new tab) so that you can stream games from anywhere, all season long.

There are more options to stream ESPN through live TV streaming services, like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV and Sling TV. ESPN Plus is also going to have a live stream of one of the Opening Day games — the Philadelphia Phillies vs Texas Rangers at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT; a subscription to ESPN Plus is required to stream the game.

How to watch MLB Opening Day 2023

Here's the complete list of all 15 games being played on Opening Day and how you can watch them. Keep in mind that your team may be subject to a blackout on MLB.TV or only available in your local market.

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals, 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, MASN, BSSE

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees, 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, YES Network, MLBTV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 2:10 pm ET/11:10 am PT, NESN, MSN2, MLBTV

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 pm ET/11:20 am PT, MARQ, BSWI, MLBTV

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays, 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT, BSDET, MLBTV

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers, 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, BSSW, NBC 10, MLBTV

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, BSOH, ATTP, MLBTV

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres, 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, BSSD, AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain, MLBTV

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, SNET, BSMW, MLBTV

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals, 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, BSKC, BSNO, MLBTV

New York Mets at Miami Marlins, 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT, SNY, MLBTV

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 7:08 pm ET/4:08 pm PT, ESPN

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT, NBCSCA, MLBTV

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, SNLA, MLBTV

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners, 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, ROOT Sports

Things to know about MLB Opening Day 2023

What's new for the 2023 MLB season? New for the 2023 MLB season are rule changes (opens in new tab) that have already made quite an impact on the game throughout spring training. The first big rule change revolves around the pitch clock. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to throw the ball when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when runners are on base. Hitters must be in the batters box with eight seconds left. New shift restrictions require that all four infielders have their feet on the dirt when the pitcher is on the rubber and two infielders must be on either side of second base when the pitch is released. The other big change in 2023 has to do with the bases moving from 15 inches to 18 inches.

