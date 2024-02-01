How to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith: stream the new spy TV show online

A popular spy movie is getting a TV show adaptation in the form of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, set to debut on Friday, February 2.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Debut: Friday, February 2

Episodes: 8

Free trial: one-month Amazon Prime

Starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith is about two spies working for an intelligence agency. While they know little about each other, they have to pretend to be husband and wife to go undercover and solve mysteries.

Each week, the two spies — as the fake Smith couple — will solve a new case, as they slowly learn about each other and grow closer.

The TV show is loosely based off the 2005 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie of the same name, though it's quite different in terms of plot and story.

So here's how to watch the Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV show, which promises to be one of the first big-budget spy thrillers of the year.

How to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The new Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV show will be available to watch on the Amazon-owned streaming service Prime Video, as the series is an original production for the platform.

Prime Video is available to access for anyone who's an Amazon Prime subscriber, as the service is one of the "perks" of this subscription, alongside next-day shopping, music, games and a lot more.

Prime Video costs $14.99/£8.99 each month or $139/£95 to sign up for an entire year, with the latter saving you money over 12 months of a subscription.

All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be available to stream immediately upon the show's debut, on Friday, February 2.

How to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith for free

You might not have to pay money to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith, because there's a way to watch Prime Video for free... as long as you've never used the service before.

Amazon offers a free one-month trial for new subscribers, which bags you all of Prime's perks including the use of Prime Video. So if you want to test the service, and watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith, you can do so without paying.

Just be aware that, to sign up, you have to enter your credit card details, and if you forget to cancel after the month is up, your subscription will auto-renew and you'll have to pay for the service.

How to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup in a country without Prime Video but still want to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.