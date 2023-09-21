How to watch No One Will Save You: stream the creepy horror movie online

One of the most exciting-looking movies of the year is a streaming service exclusive: No One Will Save You is skipping the movie theaters and landing straight onto video-on-demand when it lands on Friday, September 22.

The movie follows Kaitlyn Dever's Brynn, an isolated young woman, who finds her home broken into... by an alien with wicked intent. Brynn needs to survive the attacks of this alien and also work out what's happening to her town.

No One Will Save You promises to be a gripping sci-fi action thriller like Signs or After Midnight, but with a healthy dose of Home Alone thrown in for good measure.

While no-one will save Brynn, we can save you from the unbearable prospect of not watching this movie, so here's how to watch No One Will Save You from where you are.

How to watch No One Will Save You in the US

Because No One Will Save You is a Hulu Original, the movie will debut on the streaming platform, skipping movie theaters completely when it lands on Friday, September 22. It comes as part of the streamer's 'Huluween' line-up.

You can sign up to Hulu below, and the plan costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or $14.99 per month for ad-free streaming. The Disney Bundle gives you more ways to stream, as it combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $9.99 and throws in ESPN Plus on top of them for $12.99 (with a few other plans for ad-free streaming).

In addition, the live TV streaming service Hulu with Live TV includes a bundled subscription to Hulu, if you're looking for a cord-cutting option.

How to watch No One Will Save You in the UK

With no Hulu in the UK, you'll have to stream No One Will Save You on the platform that gets to enjoy the vast majority of Hulu exports: that's Disney Plus. The film will land on Disney's library on the same day as it debuts: that's Friday, September 22.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year, and that's for the Standard plan. The Premium one costs £10.99 monthly or £109.90 annually and lets you stream on more devices simultaneously, and to a higher video and audio quality.

If you're reading this article after No One Will Save You is out, you might notice another plan: a £4.99 per month ad-enabled plan will come on Wednesday, November 1, and as the name suggests this will put ads before or during the movie (and won't let you download shows and movies to watch).

How to watch No One Will Save You in Australia

The way to watch No One Will Save You in Australia is by heading to the streaming platform that enjoys all of Hulu's content: Disney Plus. Unlike some US shows, it'll be available to watch on the same day it debuts in the country; that's Friday, September 22.

You can sign up for Disney Plus for $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year: