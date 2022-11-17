How to watch Pickled, the celebrity pickleball tournament

You have probably seen people playing pickleball on courts near you, but get ready to see the fast growing sport on US primetime TV for the first time with Pickled. The celebrity pickleball tournament airs on Thursday, November 17. So where and how can you watch it?

Stephen Colbert hosts the event, with the Pickled cast featuring eight teams of two celebrities competing to win the Colbert Cup and raise money for Comic Relief US. Among the celebrities playing in the event are Emma Watson, Murray Bartlett, Kelly Rowland, Jimmie Allen, Tig Notaro and Sugar Ray Leonard.

Sound too good to miss? Here is what you need to know about how to watch Pickled wherever you are.

How to watch Pickled

Pickled is airing on CBS in the US on November 17 at 9 pm ET/PT, which means that anyone wanting to watch it with a traditional pay-TV package or a TV antenna with the ability to receive local TV signals can tune in without any fuss. If you’ve cut the cord from traditional cable services though, there are other ways to watch the CBS special event.

The first would be to subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries CBS as part of its channel lineup. This includes services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, to name a few.

Another option is to subscribe to CBS' own related streaming service, Paramount Plus, which allows you to watch Pickled live or on-demand. To watch live, you must be signed up for Paramount Plus Premium, which enables subscribers to stream their local CBS stations live. If you are signed up for the cheaper Paramount Plus Essential, you’ll have to wait until the next day to watch Pickled on-demand.

Paramount Plus is also available in the UK, though UK subscribers are not able to access live CBS programming. It doesn't look like Pickled is going to be available on-demand for UK Paramount Plus subscribers, at least not right away, but we'll update this if that changes.

But if there are any UK pickleball fans who want to watch this special event, you may want to look into a virtual private network, or VPN, which allows you to access broadcasts outside of your country. We recommend Express VPN (opens in new tab).

Pickled airs on November 17 at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.