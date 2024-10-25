How to watch QI season 22 online: stream British quiz show from anywhere in the world

Watch QI season 22 with Sandi Toksvig back to host the quite interesting but consistently hilarious panel show as Alan Davies finds new ways to lose more points than ever alongside three comedic guests. The iconic BBC show is currently airing its latest batch of episodes, which can be streamed for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch QI season 22 from anywhere with a VPN .

Running for over twenty-years, QI has become somewhat of a British TV institution. Gathering up host Toksvig, long-time panellist Davies and a rotating trio of guests, the show quizzes the teams on various obscure subjects, with points awarded not only for the (rarely given) correct answer, but also those which are ‘quite interesting’. No-one, however, wants to hear the sound of the klaxon, meaning their answer was, as former host Stephen Fry once put it, “not only wrong, but pathetically obvious” and will result in points being deducted – Davies’ speciality.

The show features some of the UKs best-loved comedians, with Bill Bailey racking up the most appearances (other than Davies, of course) and it’s all good natured fun, eschewing the biting satire of Have I Got News For You or the competitiveness of Would I Lie To You. QI is classic comfort comedy, but it’s also guaranteed to leave you with a new tidbit of trivia or two every episode.

Ready to exercise your grey matter while tickling your ribs? Here's how to watch QI season 22 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch QI season 22 online in the UK for free

When to tune in to BBC Two for brand new QI season 22 episodes depends on whether you prefer the brisk 30-minute version or the extended 45-minute QI XL. The extended episodes air first, at 9pm BST every Tuesday and started on October 22. The shorter episodes start at 9.30pm BST on Sunday, October 27. Be aware that episodes switch to the same timeslot on Mondays from November 18. You can stream episodes live and on catch up on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch all previous episodes going right back to Series A on iPlayer. BBC Two and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch QI season 22 online in the US

Alongside a whole host of other British comedy, QI lives on BritBox in the States. There's no confirmed release date for season 22, but the previous season, which wrapped in April in the UK, is available right now, so it shouldn't be too long of a wait.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, but new users can get a 7-day free trial to tickle their funnybone before paying a cent.

UK citizens in the States will need a VPN to watch new QI episodes. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch QI season 22 online in Australia

ABC iView is the home of new QI episodes in Australia, although the release date for season 22 is yet to be confirmed, with the previous season yet to be added to the free streamer.

Previous season are limited on iView, but Binge has a comprehensive offering, with season 4 through 19 available to stream right now.

If you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream new QI episodes, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch QI season 22 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch QI season 22 on the BBC iPlayer streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

