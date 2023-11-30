For the first time in six years, movie fans have a brand new movie from legendary action movie director John Woo in Silent Night, a Christmas-set revenge thriller. But how can they watch Silent Night? Where is it playing and when is it going to be available for streaming?

Silent Night stars Joel Kinnaman as a father whose son was killed in the crossfire of a gang shootout one Christmas while he was injured and left mute. The next Christmas he decides to take his revenge. One of the unique elements that Woo has chosen to do with his new movie is that since his protagonist can’t talk, the entire movie is pretty much dialogue-free.

If you're looking to watch Silent Night and see if it is worthy of joining the list of best Christmas movies, here is all the information you need to do so right now.

How to watch Silent Night in movie theaters

Silent Night officially releases in the US on Friday, December 1, though early screenings are going to be available on Thursday, November 30.

To find out when and where Silent Night is playing near you, a great place to look is Fandango , which gives you a rundown of all the locations and times the movie is playing in your area, as well as allowing you to purchase tickets online.

Another option to not only find showtimes and get movie tickets but also save on them, is through movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings, available through many US and UK movie theater chains, allow movie fans to get free, discounted or a set number of monthly allotted tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

FYI, UK movie fans, there does not appear to be a movie theater release planned for Silent Night in the UK.

Is Silent Night streaming?

Nope, Silent Night is not streaming as of right now, and plans are not clear for when or where it will end up when it does make its way to streaming in the US.

We'd expect that Silent Night would be made available first to rent or buy via digital on-demand for at-home viewing before making its way to streaming, but what the timeframe for that will be is a question mark as the movie enjoys its exclusive theatrical run.

Anyone interested in watching Silent Night in the UK, however, will first be able to watch it on streaming, as the movie is set to premiere on Sky Cinema on December 23, just in time for Christmas.

What else to know about Silent Night

Here is the official synopsis for Silent Night:

"From legendary director John Woo and the producer of John Wick comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman) who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death. Full of Woo's signature style, Silent Night redefines the action genre with visceral, thrill-a-minute storytelling."

In addition to Kinnaman, the movie stars Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Harold Torres and Cataline Sandino Moreno.

You can watch the Silent Night trailer right here: