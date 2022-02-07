How to watch 'Starstruck' season 2 online anywhere in the world

Here's where you can stream the latest series of 'Starstruck'.

Trying to watch Starstruck season 2 online? Here's how you can stream the second season of Rose Matafeo's BBC sitcom.

This second outing for Jessie (Matafeo) continues to follow the character as her life flips upside down following a one-night stand with Hollywood actor Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel).

Little else has been given away about the plot of the new series, save for the fact that we'll be seeing the fallout from Jessie's decision to stay in East London to pursue a relationship with the Hollywood star, rather than heading home to New Zealand. Will things work out for the couple?

Here's how to watch Starstruck season 2 online from anywhere in the world so you can find out!

How to watch 'Starstruck' season 2 online in the UK

Starstruck season 2 premieres on Monday, Feb. 7 at 10 pm on the new BBC3 channel, with new episodes debuting each week.

This means you'll also be able to watch the new series live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer. What's more, the full second season will be made available to stream on the BBC platform for free once the first episode has aired!

How to watch 'Starstruck' season 2 online in the US

Starstruck season 2 will be making its way to HBO Max when it arrives in the United States.

The first season of Starstruck was added to HBO Max in June 2021, just over a month after the series premiered in the UK. Hopefully, that means US viewers can expect the second season to arrive around the same time later this year.