How to watch the 2024 College Football Playoffs online and on TV

The 2024 College Football Playoffs are here, delivering something that fans of the sport have never had before: a 12-team playoff field. This much anticipated event is going to be a must-watch event for all college football fans, whether your school is involved or not, as more teams than ever are going to get the chance to prove they’re the best on the field. And we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 College Football Playoff right here.

Starting Friday, December 20, the 2024 College Football Playoff will play weekly games until only one team is left standing. The first round games are going to be played on the home fields of the higher-ranked teams. Subsequent rounds will be played at the sites of traditional New Years Day games like the Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and others. It all leads to the championship game taking place on January 20 from Atlanta.

With defending champion Michigan not making the field of 12, there will be a new champion this year. On the way to crowning that champ, what upsets, incredible performances and thrilling endings lie in store? You’ll have to watch to find out. Here’s how.

ABC, ESPN, TNT and Max are going to be the homes of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. The first round will see games played on all four, while the following rounds will all play out on ESPN.

Here’s a breakdown of how you can watch each option:

ABC is available through traditional pay-TV providers, TV antenna or live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV)

is available through traditional pay-TV providers, TV antenna or live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) ESPN is available through traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV). If you subscribe to any of these services, you can also watch the games through the ESPN website or app if you’re on the move.

is available through traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV). If you subscribe to any of these services, you can also watch the games through the ESPN website or app if you’re on the move. TNT is available through traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV)

is available through traditional pay-TV providers or live TV streaming services (Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV) Max is a subscription streaming service, available as both a standalone service or as part of others, including Disney Plus, Prime Video and YouTube TV

Sky Sports is going to air the 2024 College Football playoffs for interested fans in the UK on its Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL channels.

The only game that looks to be available at this time is the first round Indiana vs Notre Dame game, which airs on Saturday, December 21, at 1 am in the UK.

In order to watch the game you must have a Sky Sports subscription, which is available through a Sky TV package.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch the 2024 College Football Playoff online, you might run into some problems as many streaming services are geo-blocked to specific locations. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to the right location of your chosen streaming services, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 College Football Playoff:

Friday, December 20

Indiana vs Notre Dame, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ABC/ESPN

Saturday, December 21

SMU vs Penn State, noon ET/9 am PT, TNT/Max

Clemson vs Texas, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT, TNT/Max

Tennessee vs Ohio State, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ABC/ESPN

Tuesday, December 31

TBD vs Boise State, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN

Wednesday, January 1

TBD vs Arizona State, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, ESPN

TBD vs Oregon, 5 pm ET/2 pm PT, ESPN

TBD vs Georgia, 8:45 pm ET/5:45 pm PT, ESPN

Thursday, January 9

Semifinal No. 1 (TBD vs TBD), 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN

Friday, January 10

Semifinal No. 2 (TBD vs TBD), 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, ESPN

Monday, January 20