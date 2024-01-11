After a busy 2023 saw Jason Statham star in four movies, the latest from the long-time action star for fans to watch is The Beekeeper, which we have all the details on right here.

Last year Statham went up against a villainous Hugh Grant in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, reunited with Dom and the crew in Fast X, fought giant sharks in Meg 2: The Trench and had one more team-up with Sylvester Stallone in Expend4bles. In this 2024 new movie, he is fighting for the little guy against a massive phishing scam.

If you're buzzing to watch The Beekeeper, here is everything you need to do so.

How to watch The Beekeeper in movie theaters

The Beekeeper debuts in US and UK movie theaters on January 12 (early screenings on January 11 are available in select locations). That'll be the only place you can watch the movie at first, as it is getting an exclusive run on the big screen.

As far as finding showtimes to watch The Beekeeper near you, Fandango can easily pull up where the movie is playing and at what time directly on its site. You can also purchase your tickets directly from the site.

Specific apps for movie theaters will also give you this information and can also help you save money seeing the latest movies. Movie theater subscriptions and membership programs, which are offered by many movie theater chains in the US and UK, give patrons the chance to get free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions or other things to make your movie experience great.

Is The Beekeeper streaming?

No, not right now. As we mentioned above, The Beekeeper is first getting an exclusive run in movie theaters, so you are going to have to wait to be able to watch The Beekeeper at home.

We don't have any confirmed information on when or where that is going to be in the US, though The Beekeeper is produced by MGM, so Prime Video is a strong bet for its eventual streaming home. In the UK, it's been confirmed that the movie will stream eventually on Sky Cinema. It will almost certainly also be available via digital on-demand as well if you prefer.

What else to know about The Beekeeper

Statham headlines The Beekeeper, but he has a fun supporting cast around him for this one. Among his co-stars are Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons, Five Nights at Freddy's star Josh Hutcherson, Phylicia Rashad, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Minnie Driver. The movie is directed, meanwhile, by David Ayer, whose most notable credits are Suicide Squad and End of Watch.

With a script by Kurt Wimmer, here is the official synopsis for The Beekeeper:

"One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as 'Beekeepers.'"

Many critics are calling this a fun "B" movie (get it?), with the movie earning a "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (69% as of January 11).

Watch the official trailer for The Beekeeper right here: