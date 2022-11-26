How to watch the Canada vs Croatia World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

On November 27, Croatia and Canada meet as part of the group stages of the World Cup 2022, as both team's second match of the tournament.

The European nation went all the way to the final in the 2018 World Cup, while the North American one has only ever qualified for the tournament once before (in 1986, where it came last out of literally every team there, scoring not a single goal).

Plus, Canada lost its first game, against Belgium, while Croatia drew to Morocco.

So it's not expected to be a very close game, but the fun thing about the World Cup is that it can constantly surprise us. Already in 2022 we've had Argentina's shocking loss to Saudi Arabia and Denmark's failure to beat Tunisia.

If you're interested in watching the Croatia vs Canada game live, we've got all the information on how to do so, from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch in the US

First off, the game's kick-off is 11 am ET/8 am PT.

Fox is airing all the World Cup games on its cable channels, and Croatia vs Canada is playing on Fox Sports 1. If you've got the cable channel you're sorted, or you can use foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

Another option is using a live TV streaming service that has access to, or an optional add-on for, Fox's channels. We'd recommend Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV as your best options.

You can also stream the game in Spanish using Peacock's Premium tier ($4.99 per month), however this is a simulcast from Telemundo, meaning it's in Spanish.

How to watch in the UK

The Croatia vs Canada game kicks off at 4 pm GMT.

The game is airing on BBC 1, which means you'll also be able to use iPlayer's live TV function to stream it if that's easier. You'll need a TV licence, but there's no additional fee to stream it online.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Croatia vs Canada game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Important information

When does Canada vs Croatia kick off? Croatia and Canada meet at 7 pm in Qatar's local time. That converts to 11 am ET/8 am PT/4 pm GMT, so it's the penultimate game of the day, with groupmates Morocco and Belgium going head-to-head three hours prior.

Where does Canada vs Croatia take place? Canada vs Croatia takes place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, which is the country's national stadium, and it also houses the national team. This is a 45,000-capacity stadium, and it's one of the 2022 World Cup's rare stadiums in that it wasn't created especially for the event.

What you need to know about the match

As we said in the introduction, Croatia and Canada aren't necessarily evenly matched. The former team came second place in the last FIFA World Cup and drew its first game, while the latter lost and... doesn't quite have the best track record in this tournament.

But that doesn't necessarily spell doom and gloom for the North American team, and that's because the World Cup 2022 has already brought us a series of serious upsets and losses from usually-reliable teams.

Argentina lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia, while Germany lost 2-1 to Japan. Plus Uruguay, Denmark and Croatia itself all drew against lower-ranking teams. Perhaps Canada could pull in a draw against Croatia?