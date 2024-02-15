How to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots: stream the football doc online

Though they may not have made the cut for the 2024 Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are still one of the most famous football teams of all time, and The Dynasty: New England Patriots is here to tell you how.

The new documentary series will give you a behind-the-scenes tour of the Patriots' last two years through the partnership of star player Tom Brady and legendary coach Bill Belichick. Since 2001, the team has risen (and recently fallen) and the documentary will show all.

Featuring lots of archival footage and interviews with the likes of Belichick, Brady, Robert Kraft, Rob Gronkowski and even Jon Bon Jovi, The Dynasty promises to be a must-watch for football fans or Patriot supporters.

So here's how you can watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots ready for its debut.

How to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots

You'll be able to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots by signing up to Apple TV Plus, because the new docuseries is an exclusive production for Apple's streaming service.

Apple TV Plus typically costs $9.99 or £8.99 per month for a subscription, with annual plans not available. Make sure not to accidentally sign up for the plan called 'Apple TV Plus MLS', as that's only for Major League Soccer streaming.

Unlike most Apple TV Plus shows, The Dynasty: New England Patriots' episodes will all arrive at once, so you can binge-watch the 10-part series at your leisure.

How to watch The Dynasty: New England Patriots for free

Not sure you want to pay for Apple TV Plus to see the show? Fortunately, it's pretty easy to get a free trial, which will let you watch The Dynasty (and other Apple shows) for a certain amount of time. Who knows, maybe you'll choose to stay subscribed to see all of the other Originals from the streamer!

We've got a guide to lots of the Apple TV Plus free trials on offer to you right now, and depending on where you live and what other companies you're a customer for, you can get one, three, six or sometimes even twelve months of subscription for free!