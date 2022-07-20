There’s one day every year where there is basically no major sports taking place in the US — no baseball, no football, no soccer, not even golf. To fill that hole in sports fans’ calendar, the ESPYs are here for a different kind of competition, an awards show honoring the best athletes, teams and moments from the past year in sports.

The 2022 ESPYs mark the 30th edition of the awards ceremony and is going to feature many of the biggest names across all of sports, like Stephen Curry, Katie Ledecky, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Allyson Felix, Mookie Betts, Travis Kelce, Megan Rapinoe, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and more. Many celebrities are also going to on hand, like Star Wars' John Boyega, singer Ciara, Dwayne Johnson, Parks & Rec's Aubrey Plaza, Shang Chi's Simu Lee and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham.

Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the 2022 ESPYs.

When is the 2022 ESPYs?

The ESPYs are taking place this year on Wednesday, July 20, at 8 pm ET/PT from The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

How to watch the 2022 ESPYs

Airing on ABC, any US viewer with a traditional cable subscription can tune in to the ESPYs, as ABC is carried by all providers. If you’ve made the switch to a live TV streaming service, ABC is also available on a number of those services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you’re outside of the US but you want to tune in for the ESPYs, the best way to do that is going to be using a VPN, or virtual private network.

Who is the 2022 ESPYs host?

Taking on hosting duties for the ESPYs this year is recent NBA champion and superstar Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors star and NBA’s all-time three-point leader is hosting the event for the first time. Not only that, he is also nominated for four ESPYs — for Best Male Athlete, Best NBA Player, Best Record-Breaking Performance and for Best Team with the rest of his Golden State Warrior teammates after they won the 2022 NBA Finals.

"I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said in an ESPN press release. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year."

While this is his first time hosting the ESPYs, Curry is no stranger to being a TV personality. Curry helps host ABC’s Holey Moley and hosts the HBO Max original series About Last Night with his wife, Aeysha Curry.

2022 ESPYs nominees

Here is a rundown of some of the nominees for the 2022 ESPYs:

Best Athlete, Men’s Sports

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best Athlete, Women’s Sports

Oksana Masters, Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon

Suni Lee, Gymnastics

Katie Ledecky, Swimming

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Eileen Gu, Skier

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most three-pointers in NBA history

Jocelyn Alo breaks Lauren Chamberlain’s home run record in Division I softball history

Allyson Felix surpasses Carl Lewis for most medals in US track and field history

Tom Brady passes Drew Brees for NFL all-time passing yards leader

Best Championship Performance

Cooper Kupp, Super Bowl LVI

Julianna Peña, UFC 269

Max Verstappen, F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Cale Makar, Stanley Cup Finals

Best Comeback Athlete

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Diamond DeShields, Phoenix Mercury

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Best Play

Best Team

Golden State Warriors, NBA

Chicago Sky, WNBA

Atlanta Braves, MLB

Los Angeles Rams, NFL

Oklahoma Sooners, College Softball

Georgia Bulldogs, College Football

Colorado Avalanche, NHL

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage — Vitali Klitschko

One of the most cherished awards at the ESPYs is the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage and this year it is being presented to former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko, who currently is the mayor of Kyiv and who has been fighting for his home country of Ukraine.

Additional special awards to be presented during the ceremony are the Pat Tillman Award for Service to author, athlete and retired Army Command Sergeant Major Gretchen Evans and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance to broadcaster Dick Vitale.