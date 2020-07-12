How to watch the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Styria live stream online

Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on July 11, 2020 in Spielberg, Austria.

Welcome back to Austria. The Grand Prix of Styria — the second race of the Formula 1 season and the second weekend in a row in Austria.

Lewis Hamilton is on the pole for today's race, with Max Verstappen alongside him, and the pair are expected to do battle pretty much the entire time today.

But there are a number of interesting options today in Speilberg, Austria. Teams normally are required to use the same set of tires at the start of the race as they used in the second round of qualifying. But because that session was a wet one, they'll have other options at the start of things today. Also complicating matters is that the track temperature is expected to be cooler today — just one more thing for teams to contend with.

Styrian Grand Prix schedule Saturday: Practice 3, ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. Saturday: Qualifying, ESPN, 8:55 a.m. Sunday: Race, 9:05 a.m., ESPN



Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas won last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, with his Mercedes beating out Charles Leclerc's Ferrari by 2.7 seconds. The U.K.'s Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton finished third and fourth, respectively.

Norris has been hobbled by back pain this week, however, limiting him at practice on Friday. To make matters worse, he picked up a three-place grid penalty (and a two-point penalty) for overtaking on caution flags.

F1 has also had a good week in terms of COVID-19, with more than 4,500 tests resulting in zero positive results in seven days. That includes drivers, teams and personnel.

And on Friday, FIA announced two more races had been added to the September schedule in Mugello and Sochi.

Sunday's race — scheduled for 4 p.m. local time at Red Bull Ring — will be on ESPN at 9:05 a.m. Eastern time in the United States.

ESPN is available on pretty much every major streaming service, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV. (And it's coming soon to FuboTV .)

How to watch the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix in Canada

If you want to watch the Austrian Grand Prix in Canada, you'll be doing so on TSN.

Here's the TSN Formula 1 schedule for this weekend. All times are Eastern.

How to watch the Styrian Grand Prix in the UK

This weekend's race (and every other race this season) is available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. This weekend that includes all three practice sessions, qualifying, and Sunday's race.

Here's the schedule. All times are BST.

Saturday: Practice 3, Sky Sports, 10:45 a.m.

Saturday: Qualifying, Sky Sports, 13:30

Sunday: Race, Sky Sports, 13:00