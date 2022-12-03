How to watch the France vs Poland World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

The World Cup 2022 continues into the Round of 16, and France vs Poland marks only the third game of the knockout round of the quadrennial football tournament.

France made its way here by ending at the top of its group, winning its first two games though losing in a surprise twist of fate to Tunisia in its final game. Poland came second place in its group under Argentina, winning, drawing and losing a game in the first round.

Only one of these two European countries can progress into the quarter-finals, with the victor playing either England or Senegal in the next match.

Here's how to watch the France vs Poland game, from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch France vs Poland in the US

France vs Poland kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

The game will air on cable on Fox Sports 1, so you'll also be able to watch it on foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

If you don't have cable, or that channel, many live TV streaming services offer it including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV. The latter option is the cheapest as you only need its $40-per-month Blue plan.

Peacock subscribers will also be able to view a stream of the game, but it's a simulcast of the Telemundo coverage, so it'll be in Spanish. You'll need to be on Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 monthly.

How to watch France vs Poland in the UK

The match starts at 3 pm in the UK.

You'll be able to watch the game on BBC One, either using live TV or iPlayer's TV streaming function.

How to watch France vs Poland from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the France vs Poland game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

France vs Poland: important information

When does France vs Poland kick off? France vs Poland kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT. That's 6 pm local time in Qatar. It's the first of the two games of the day, with England vs Senegal taking place four hours later.

Where does France vs Poland take place? France vs Poland takes place at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama, Qatar. This 44,000-seater stadium was created especially for the World Cup, and after the tournament it'll be retained but capacity will be halved.

What you need to know about the match

France vs Poland is a match between the winners of group D (France) and the runner-up of group C (Poland).

France nearly had a clean sweep of the group stage, with its first two matches both resounding wins, but in a big shock it lost 1-0 to Tunisia. Still, it's expected to do well in the tournament, after winning the cup in 2018.

Poland is a strong team, but in the group stage it won one, drew one and lost one game, with its last match being a 2-0 loss to Argentina (who won the group). This is the furthest it's reached in the World Cup since 1986, so its team is likely very pleased with itself already.

Bookies are, of course, favoring last tournament's winners in this match, but with France still reeling from its last defeat, good management could put Poland at an advantage.