Where to watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2024 online

It's an award-filled weekend, folks: the 2024 SAG Awards took place on Saturday, February 24 and only a day later, the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024 follows with its own lineup of worthy films and television nominees.

Now in its 39th year, the Indie Spirit Awards distinguishes itself from other industry awards ceremonies. Firstly, it honors the best independent films and television series of the past year and caps the production budget for prospective nominees at $30 million, hence why you won't see box-office blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon on the nominations lineup. Secondly, it did away with gendered acting categories last year, instead highlighting performers of any gender in brackets such as Best Performance, Best Supporting Performance and Best Breakthrough Performance.

With high-profile nominees like Natalie Portman, Andrew Scott, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jessica Chastain and Jeffrey Wright, we wouldn't want you to miss a moment of it. So here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2024, including the pre-show red carpet.

Where to watch the Independent Spirit Awards 2024

The 39th annual Independent Spirit Awards will take place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 25. The ceremony will be streamed live on IMDb’s YouTube and Film Independent’s YouTube, as well as their respective Twitter pages, at 5pm Eastern.

Who is nominated at the Indie Spirit Awards 2024?

Leading this year's Independent Spirit Awards 2024 nominees with five nods each are American Fiction, May December and Past Lives. Actors from those productions, including Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, Jeffrey Wright, Sterling K. Brown and Charles Melton were also recognized with individual nods. Joining those films in the Best Feature category are All of Us Strangers, Passages and We Grown Now.

On the television side, new scripted series including Beef, Dreaming Whilst Black, I'm A Virgo, Jury Duty and Slip all scored nominations. In terms of individual acting nods, Ali Wong, Bella Ramsey, Jharrel Jerome, Ramón Rodríguez and Emma Corrin, among others, were recognized in the Best Lead Performance category. Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty is already the first official winner of the night, having been awarded the Indie Spirit Award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

See the full list of Spirit Award nominees here.

A post shared by Film Independent (@filmindependent) A photo posted by on

Who is hosting the Indie Spirit Awards 2024?

Joining an illustriously funny group that includes former hosts John Mulaney and Nick Kroll, Aubrey Plaza, Megan Mullaly and Nick Offerman, Kate McKinnon, and Sarah Silverman, the 2024 ceremony will be hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant.

Who is presenting at Indie Spirit Awards 2024?

Among the presents who can expect to take the stage at the Independent Spirit Awards 2024 tonight are: Joel Kim Booster, Adam Brody, Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo, Hannah Einbinder, Jim Gaffigan, Ronald Gladden, Stephanie Hsu, Anna Kendrick, Jude Law, Greta Lee, Zoe Lister-Jones, James Marsden, Thomasin McKenzie, Natalie Morales, Emma Roberts, Milo Ventimiglia, Jessica Williams and Jimmy O. Yang.

Lily Gladstone, who is an Oscar Best Actress frontrunner for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, will also attend as this year's Honorary Chair, as well as a Spirit Award nominee for her writing work on the film The Unknown Country.