How to watch The Match 2024 online or on TV: stream the golf event

One of the must-watch golf events of the year returns when The Match 2024 tees off on Monday, February 26, with the charity event swinging back to the Park City Municipal Golf Course in Florida for more nine-iron antics.

The Match, which has taken place at least once a year since 2020, typically pairs up various sports stars, with the eighth and most recent iteration putting together Golden States Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson against the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The ninth edition is going to be all professional golfers, but with four teams instead of two, and with some of the LPGA's best players for the first time.

Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, Rory McIlroy and Rose Zhang face off in this putt-le royale over 12 holes, in an attempt to raise as much money as possible for their chosen charity.

Plus, expect entertaining analyst commentary, banter on and off the green and lots of extra competition; this should be one fun watch. So let's work out how to watch The Match 2024, whether you want to do so online or on TV.

How to watch The Match 2024 in the US

The Match 2024 begins at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on Monday, February 26, with several different ways you can watch it.

If you want to watch The Match 2024 via an online streaming service, you've got one main port of call: Max, with the HBO streaming service hosting the event via its B/R Sports Add-On.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or $15.99 monthly for its ad-free one. The sports add-on usually costs an extra $9.99 each month, however you're in luck, as there's currently a free trial running for the expansion, so you can test it out for no additional fee.

You can also watch The Match on TV because TNT is airing the event, with simulcasts also playing on truTV and HLN. If your cable plan offers any of these channels, you're in luck. If not, you can use Max, or a live TV streaming service to stream the channels online.

The cheapest TV streamer you can use is Sling TV, with its $40-per-month Blue plan having all three (its same-priced Orange plan has TNT). You can also opt for Hulu with Live TV, for $76.99 per month, or YouTube TV at $72.99 each month.

How to watch The Match 2024 in the UK

At the time of writing, no UK air information for The Match 2024 has been confirmed, but it'll very likely come to Discovery Plus.

We say this because previous versions of The Match have been live-streamed on the streaming service, which carries lots of sports from TNT Sport. The streamer's upcoming event calendar doesn't currently include The Match 2024, but it only usually includes the next two to three days of events.

When streaming or TV information for The Match 2024 becomes available, we'll update this guide.

How to watch The Match 2024 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Match, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.