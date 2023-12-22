It's Christmas on Night Court and NBC is offering fans a fun and festive holiday special ahead of Night Court season 2, The special holiday episode of Night Court airs Saturday, December 23, at 8:30 pm ET/PT on NBC, immediately following the Extended Family special preview; the episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

As "newboots" go, Night Court has been a very pleasant and refreshing surprise. Melissa Rausch (Big Bang Theory) plays Judge Abby Stone, who presides over her father's old courtroom in the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. John Larroquette reprises his role as Dan Fielding, offering a link between the past and present. Formerly the District Attorney, Dan has now become a public defender in Abby's courtroom.

The series frequently pays homage to Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry Stone in the original series, which took home seven Primetime Emmys over its nine season run from 1984-1992.

Night Court was one of the first shows to return to filming after the writers and actors strike ended, which helped to make the Christmas special possible. Not only that, but thanks to the timing on the return to production, Night Court season 2 arrives Tuesday, January 2.

How to watch the Night Court holiday special

To watch the Night Court holiday special live you need a traditional pay-TV service, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming with NBC, like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. You can also stream it live if you have Peacock Premium Plus.

We don't have any information about when the special will be available for UK viewers.

What is the Night Court holiday special about?

The Night Court holiday special will feature the full cast along with a special guest appearance from NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The holiday episode is titled "A Night Court Before Christmas" and here's the episode description:

"It’s Christmastime at Night Court. Abby enlists Dan on her quest to track down a little girl's letter to Santa. Gurgs' gift for Dan isn't what she expected. Olivia is haunted by a witness who believes herself to be The Ghost of Christmas Present."

In addition to Rausch and Larroquette, Night Court also stars India de Beaufort as Olivia, Lacretta as Gurgs and Tapil Kalwalkar as Neil.

Night Court returns for season 2 on Tuesday, January 2, in its regularly scheduled time slot at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC, followed by the new comedy Extended Family at 8:30 pm ET/PT.