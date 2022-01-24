How to watch 'The Responder' online anywhere in the world

Want to watch The Responder online anywhere in the world? Here's how!

The Responder is a brand-new BBC crime drama based on former police officer Tony Schumacher's real-life experience as an urgent response officer. It promises to give us a new perspective on the many challenges faced by frontline officers.

The show stars Martin Freeman as Chris Carson, a policeman juggling marriage troubles with work stress as he tackles a series of night shifts in Liverpool alongside a new rookie partner, Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo).

Talking about his role, Martin Freeman said: "The Responder is like nothing else I've ever done before, and the reason I wanted to play Chris is that he is a great mixture of vulnerability and strength. I think there is something about a man of few words that is attractive.

"There's a reason why people like characters that don't have to over-explain themselves and I think Chris is one of them. He's very intelligent, he's emotionally smart, but he's a copper."

How to watch 'The Responder' online in the UK

The Responder starts airing in the UK on BBC1 on Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 pm. The second episode airs the following night at the same time and place.

The remaining three episodes will air at the same time on BBC1 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the following week (Jan. 31-Feb. 2).

This means you'll also be able to stream The Responder live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

Currently, we do not have a US release date for The Responder.