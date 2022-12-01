How to watch the Uruguay vs Ghana World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

On December 2, Ghana and Uruguay go head-to-head as part of the conclusion to the World Cup 2022's surprising group H games.

This group has seen some unexpected results, with Uruguay — generally a well-performing team — failing to secure a single win, and Ghana performing above expectations.

Ahead of this final game for both teams, Ghana is the runner-up in the group — though that could all change with this last game, as well as Portugal vs South Korea which happens at the same time.

If you want to see these two teams compete, you'll find it fairly easy to do, wherever you live. Here's how to watch the Uruguay vs Ghana game from around the world.

How to watch Uruguay vs Ghana in the US

The Ghana vs Uruguay game kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT in the US

You can watch it on Fox Sports 1, as well as foxsports.com (opens in new tab) on your browser. Many live TV streaming services include this channel: FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV all offer it, with the last being the most affordable option with its Blue plan costing $40 monthly.

Another option is Peacock, with its $4.99-per-month Premium plan hosting simulcasts from Telemundo. These streams will be in Spanish, but it's by far the cheapest streaming option.

How to watch Uruguay vs Ghana in the UK

Kick-off in the UK is at 3 pm GMT.

You can watch the game on BBC One, as the British broadcaster will be showing the match on its main channel. You can also use iPlayer to stream live TV if you prefer, which lets you watch the match online.

How to watch Uruguay vs Ghana from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Uruguay vs Ghana game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Uruguay vs Ghana: important information

When does Uruguay vs Ghana kick off? Kick-off for the Uruguay vs Ghana game is at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT, so it's one of the earlier games of the day. The match will take place at the same time as Portugal vs South Korea, so both group H matches occur simultanously. Once the final whistle blows, we'll know which two teams are through to the knockout rounds.

Where does Uruguay vs Ghana take place? The Al Janoub Stadium will play host to Uruguay vs Ghana. This 44,000-capacity stadium, situated in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, is one of the many stadiums Qatar built especially for the World Cup.

What you need to know about the match

Though Ghana currently has more points in its group than Uruguay, it's a slim margin.

Both Uruguay and Ghana need to win this game to progress; a loss here means the team will be disqualified.

A draw will work for Ghana if South Korea loses, or if that game's a draw, or if South Korea wins by only one goal.

A draw won't work for Uruguay, it needs to win. Even if it does win, it needs to hope that South Korea doesn't, as if both teams win they'll be equal on group points, and Uruguay has to make up a goal differential of one less than South Korea has. That means it needs to win by at least one more goal than the Asian team does.

South Korea winning its game isn't hugely likely, as it's up against Portugal which hasn't lost a game yet.

This turn of events isn't impossible but Uruguay will need to really improve its game over its lackluster first two performances.