How to watch the USA vs Netherlands World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

We're finally out of the group stages of the World Cup 2022: USA vs Netherlands is the first game of the Round of 16, as group A winner Netherlands meets group B runner-up USA on December 3.

USA slipped through the group stage with a surprise victory over Wales in its final game, while the Netherlands smashed through its first few games with two wins and a draw.

So the odds are certainly in the Netherlands' favor, but that doesn't mean the USA team's fate is set — it's surprised us all by getting this far, and global sporting events like this often bring us underdog moments.

Unlike the last round of games someone's got to win, so here's how to watch the USA vs Netherlands game from anywhere in the world.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands in the US

USA vs Netherlands kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT. That might be a little early for USA supporters to wake up, sorry!

The cheapest way to watch the game is on Peacock, as for $4.99 per month you can get access to the Premium tier which offers simulcasts of all the games from Telemundo. The catch is that all the commentary will be in Spanish.

If you need English-language commentary, the game is also airing on Fox and foxsports.com (opens in new tab). If you don't already have access to the channel, you can use live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV, with the latter being the most affordable option.

How to watch USA vs Netherlands in the UK

The Netherlands vs USA game kicks off at 3 pm GMT.

You can watch the game on BBC One or iPlayer, so it won't cost you a penny (other than your licence fee, of course).

How to watch USA vs Netherlands from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the USA vs Netherlands game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

USA vs Netherlands: important information

When does USA vs Netherlands kick off? USA vs Netherlands kicks off at 10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm GMT, though most channels will be airing early coverage for about 30 minutes beforehand. The only other game happening on the same day is Argentina vs Australia, with kick-off four hours later.

Where does USA vs Netherlands take place? USA vs Netherlands takes place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. This 45,000-seater is the home to Qatar's national team, and this is its penultimate game, with the third-place play-off also taking place there on December 17.

What you need to know about the match

The USA vs Netherlands game is the first match of the Round of 16, with the winner of group A (Netherlands) going against the runners-up of group B (USA). The runner-up of A (Senegal) will play the winners of B (England) one day later.

The Netherlands had a pretty strong group-stage performance, winning against Senegal and Qatar and drawing only to Ecuador. USA drew two and pulled into second place in its group with a win against Wales in its last game.

In 2014 and 2010, USA got to the Round of 16 but fell at its first hurdle, so the team is likely hoping that it can beat that record (though simply by qualifying for the World Cup it's surpassed 2018).

The Netherlands also didn't qualify in 2018, but it came third place in 2014 and second in 2010, so it has a lot to prove.

Bookies are generally looking to a win for the Netherlands, but not by a dramatic margin, so USA pulling ahead is certainly within the realms of possibility.