How to watch The Winter King: stream the King Arthur show online

On Sunday, August 20, we're introduced to the latest in a long line of TV shows adapted from the King Arthur legend: The Winter King turns the classic tales into a Game of Thrones-style sweeping epic.

The Winter King strips the fantasy of the tales and instead presents King Arthur's story as a historical one: we see Arthur as a returning warlord who was exiled from his Kingdom, Dumnonia, which is now threatened by the Saxons.

The show is based on The Warlord Chronicles, books by Bernard Cornwell, who also wrote the novels that were adapted into The Last Kingdom. So expect lots of battles, drama and murder.

So if you're interested, here's how to watch The Winter King from wherever you live.

How to watch The Winter King in the US

To watch The Winter King in the US, you'll need to use the streaming service MGM Plus. This service costs $5.99 per month, or $49.99 for an annual subscription, and you can pick up a 7-day free trial for the service too.

Many subscribers opt to sign up for the MGM Plus Prime Video channel instead of the standalone service, as it lets you see all the MGM Plus videos alongside your standard Prime Video library.

The first episode of The Winter King lands on the streamer on Sunday, August 20, and subsequent episodes arrive each week from then, until all 10 are out.

Episode 1 — Sunday, August 20

Episode 2 — Sunday, August 27

Episode 3 — Sunday, September 3

Episode 4 — Sunday, September 10

Episode 5 — Sunday, September 17

Episode 6 — Sunday, September 3

Episode 7 — Sunday, September 24

Episode 8 — Sunday, October 1

Episode 9 — Sunday, October 8

Episode 10 — Sunday, October 15

How to watch The Winter King in the UK

Although The Winter King is set in Britain and follows a classic British hero, the show won't actually be playing in the UK upon its release. Sorry, history fans!

ITV has confirmed that it'll be airing it later in the year, both on ITV1 and its streaming service ITVX, however we don't have an actual date for it just yet. Best to avoid internet spoilers for a little bit.

If this disappoints you, it does at least give you time to catch up on the books. Scroll down for more information on how to do that.

How to watch The Winter King in Australia

You'll be able to watch The Winter King on Stan in Australia, and each episode will land on the streamer the day after it airs in the US.

Each month Stan costs $10 for its Basic tier, but if you pay $16 for Standard you get more simultaneous streams and HD streaming, and the $21 Premium tier gets you 4K streaming and even more screens to watch on at the same time. There's also a 30-day free trial available.

Episode 1 — Monday, August 21

Episode 2 — Monday, August 28

Episode 3 — Monday, September 4

Episode 4 — Monday, September 11

Episode 5 — Monday, September 18

Episode 6 — Monday, September 4

Episode 7 — Monday, September 25

Episode 8 — Monday, October 2

Episode 9 — Monday, October 9

Episode 10 — Monday, October 16

How to watch The Winter King everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Winter King, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

How to read The Warlord Chronicles books in order

The Winter King is based on a trilogy of books by Bernard Cornwell, with the TV show named after the first novel. They're a retelling of the Arthur legends but combined with historical fiction, which Cornwell is known for, and the author has admitted that they're the favorites that he's written. Here are the three books:

The books follow a chronological story order so we'd recommend you read them in the above order.