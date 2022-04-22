How to watch They Call Me Magic anywhere in the world

Given the cultural impact of Magic Johnson, it should come as no surprise that there is quite the anticipation surrounding the new documentary They Call Me Magic. For decades, fans of Johnson have been fascinated by the man who helped revolutionize the NBA with the Showtime era Lakers and who played a pivotal role in helping to reframe the discussion around HIV. Now, individuals will have a chance to hear a firsthand account of how he was able to navigate life on and off the court in order to achieve legendary success.

What makes the They Call Me Magic documentary particularly timely, is it airs as HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is in the middle of its first season and has been criticized by many of the Lakers legends it depicts. With all that has been portrayed on the drama series, it will be interesting to see how Johnson's account parallels or drastically differs from what Winning Time viewers have already seen.

Here’s how you can watch They Call Me Magic.

How to watch They Call Me Magic online

If you’re hoping to catch They Call Me Magic in the US, the UK or another country entirely, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV Plus, as it's a four-part Apple original series.

For those that haven’t yet subscribed to the platform, here’s some good news. Apple TV Plus is currently giving away a free seven-day trial to new customers. After a week of the trial, new subscribers can continue on with their subscription for just $4.99/month. With the Apple TV Plus like lineup including Truth Be Told, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, a subscription could come in handy.

In more bargain news, Apple is now offering Apple One Bundles . For just $14.95/month, subscribers to the cheapest individual bundle can gain access to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple iCloud Plus with 50GB. There is also a family bundle priced at $19.95/month and a premier bundle priced at $29.95/month.

Be sure to catch They Call Me Magic when it debuts on Apple TV Plus on Friday, April 22, with new episodes premiering weekly.