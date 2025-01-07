How to watch Will Trent season 3: release date, TV channel, streaming options and more

A big new wave of TV shows are kicking off 2025 in style and fans of law and crime shows will be enjoying Will Trent season 3 most of all, ready for when it hits screens on Tuesday, January 7.

Will Trent is a series about a special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation who has special skills of observations, and he uses them to solve cases across the city.

In Will Trent season 3, the titular investigator returns to Georgia after his heartbreaking decision at the end of season 2. An arrested criminal is refusing to deal with anyone but trent, ending his six-month isolation, and he comes back to a very different city.

If this sounds like the crime drama for you, read on, because we’ve got all the information on how to watch Will Trent season 3 right here.

How to watch Will Trent season 3 in the US

The first episode of Will Trent season 3 will air on Tuesday, February 7 at 8 pm ET/PT, and subsequent episodes will air weekly at that same time slot. They'll all be shown on the ABC channel.

If you have ABC in your cable plan, you're all set, but otherwise you can use live TV streaming services to stream channels over the internet. ABC is available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV, and you can find prices for the various services below.

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the day after they've aired on Hulu (which is also where you can binge past seasons of the crime drama), which costs $9.99 per month basic or $18.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $12.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Can I watch Will Trent season 3 in the UK?

ABC hasn't announced if or when Will Trent season 3 will stream in the UK, but both of the first two seasons did after they finished airing in the US and so it seems likely that the newest season will too.

Both being Disney owned platforms, Disney Plus is the home of ABC content in the UK, so, as mentioned, you can check out seasons 1 & 2 of Will Trent and a host of other ABC programming including Abbott Elementary and Station 19.

Can I watch Will Trent season 3 in Australia?

It's the same story Down Under as there's currently no news on an Australian release date for Will Trent season 3.

As in Blighty, past seasons of the crime drama are available to stream right now, alongside other ABC shows such as 9-1-1 and The Good Doctor.

Will Trent season 3 trailer