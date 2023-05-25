Julia Louis-Dreyfuss stars in You Hurt My Feelings, one of the most anticipated indie movies of summer 2023. But how can you watch You Hurt My Feelings? Is it playing on the big screen or is it available to stream at home?

Dreyfus reunites with Enough Said writer/director Nicole Holofcener for this story of a novelist whose marriage gets thrown upside down when overhears something she wasn't supposed to from her husband. Critics have already fallen for the movie, calling it "deliciously entertaining" and one of Holofcener's "smartest and funniest films."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch You Hurt My Feelings.

How to watch You Hurt My Feelings in movie theaters

Releasing on May 26 in the US (TBD in the UK and elsewhere), You Hurt My Feelings is playing exclusively in movie theaters to start.

To find if, where and when You Hurt My Feelings is playing near you, check your favorite local movie theater website for showtimes or tickets or see everyone it is playing in your general area through Fandango.

If you're worried about how frequent trips to the movies may impact your wallet, something you should definitely look into is our guide on the best movie theater subscription and memberships. We detail the US and UK movie theater chains that provide subscription and free membership deals, including what they offer in terms of discounted/free tickets and other perks like concessions.

Is You Hurt My Feelings streaming?

No, You Hurt My Feelings is not available to stream or rent at home. So if you want to see the movie sooner rather than later, you'll need to head to the movie theater.

There's no information as to when A24 is going to bring You Hurt My Feelings to digital platforms, though the general timeline nowadays is about 30-45 days. Once we have details about when and where A24 is going to be available to watch from home, we'll provide them right here.

What else to know about You Hurt My Feelings

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus, You Hurt My Feelings stars Tobias Menzies (The Crown), Owen Teague (To Leslie), Michaela Watkins (The Dropout), Arian Moyaed (Succession) and Jeannie Berlin (The Fabelmans). Others in the cast include David Cross, Amber Tamblyn and Zach Cherry.

Holofcener both wrote and directed the movie. Here is the official synopsis:

"From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most."

You Hurt My Feelings has a "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%.

Watch the trailer right here.