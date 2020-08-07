Hulu offering a discount for monthly subscribers to switch to annual
It's only available to those on the basic $5.99 ad-support plan for now.
In addition to all the new content Hulu announced today (as well as a couple high-profile renewals), Hulu also is offering a bit of a deal to its current customers who are on its basic $5.99-a-month plan.
Beginning today, those subscribers have the option to go ahead and pay for a full year at a discount — $60 instead of $72. (That's a savings of $12 for those of you less inclined to do math.)
The discount is only available for those on the ad-supported plan at the moment, but Hulu says it'll roll out to new subscribers on the ad-free plan later this year.
