I'm a Celebrity 2023 confirms start date — and it's soon!

I'm a Celebrity 2023 has confirmed that it will return this month, and fans only have to wait a few more weeks before they're taken Down Under again.

The exciting news was teased during an ITV advert break on Monday, November 6, where fans got to see the usual advert for I’m a Celebrity, but there was a pleasant surprise for eagle-eyed viewers.

This time a card at the end showed that the start date was confirmed as Sunday, November 19, meaning the launch episode is right around the corner.

For those who have not yet seen the trailer for the reality series, it has been shared across social media as well as being televised, with a caption that reads: "The full celebrity treatment... like no other."

The 30-second teaser clip sees a parody of a luxurious hotel featuring a nice bath and some gourmet meals, but they're filled with bugs, eyes, and other unpleasant things, as regular hosts Ant and Dec turn to the camera and smile. So it's definitely looking like it'll be as gross as fans have come to expect!

The full celebrity treatment... like no other 👀I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Coming soon to ITV1 and @ITVX #ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/DmGtkOuGQhOctober 20, 2023 See more

So far, we know that we're back in the Australian camp and that the long-time hosts are back, but we don't know who will be checking into this house of horrors when the series returns.

Since we now have the release date, we should be expecting to get confirmed names dropping soon, with one of them soon to be joining the coveted I'm a Celebrity winners list. As we know, there can only be one King or Queen of the Jungle!

There are plenty of rumours about who might be joining the jungle this year, including JLS' Marvin Humes, Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard and Good Morning Britain's weather presenter Alex Beresford, but no one is officially confirmed to be attached to the new season... yet.

Last year, professional footballer Jill Scott won the tough competition, and the South Africa special saw returning campmate Myleene Klass win the first-ever spin-off, but who will be crowned winner next time? We'll just have to wait patiently to find out...

I'm a Celebrity returns to ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, November 19.