I'm a Celebrity 2023 first look trailer shows Ant and Dec as you've never seen them before

Ant and Dec are back for a new season of I'm A Celebrity.

I'm a Celebrity 2023 fans are in for a treat because the first look trailer for the upcoming series has landed.

And if that wasn't enough, the hilarious clip sees presenters Ant and Dec as you have never seen them before.

The 60-second video, which will premiere on ITV1 this weekend, sees the iconic duo far away in a tropical jungle, working for a fancy retreat.

Ant and Dec might be dressed as fancy hotel staff, however, as always with I'm a Celebrity, things aren't quite what they seem.

Although it looks like the jungle retreat has beautiful sun loungers, towels modeled into swans and amazing food on the menu, if you look a little closer, everything has a grim twist.

The food, although being served on fancy platters, is made up of the classic Bushtucker Trial delights like fish eyes and what looks suspiciously like a kangaroo penis, which can all be washed down with a cocktail of blended cockroaches.

You can watch the trailer below...



As Ant and Dec get ready to welcome a new batch of celebrities who will, as the majestic voiceover on the trailer says, ‘surrender’ themselves to the ‘ultimate jungle experience’, the pair can also be seen delicately raking the sand on the idyllic beach, promising the new batch of campmates ‘the full celebrity treatment’ as they open the doors to the 5* (ish…) Jungle Retreat.

With the wait for the new season almost over, it won't be long before we know which famous faces will be heading into the jungle. But who will we be adding to our I'm A Celebrity winners list?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX