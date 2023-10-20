I'm a Celebrity 2023 first look trailer shows Ant and Dec as you've never seen them before
ITV has revealed a first-look trailer for I'm a Celebrity 2023 — and it was worth the wait!
I'm a Celebrity 2023 fans are in for a treat because the first look trailer for the upcoming series has landed.
And if that wasn't enough, the hilarious clip sees presenters Ant and Dec as you have never seen them before.
The 60-second video, which will premiere on ITV1 this weekend, sees the iconic duo far away in a tropical jungle, working for a fancy retreat.
Ant and Dec might be dressed as fancy hotel staff, however, as always with I'm a Celebrity, things aren't quite what they seem.
Although it looks like the jungle retreat has beautiful sun loungers, towels modeled into swans and amazing food on the menu, if you look a little closer, everything has a grim twist.
The food, although being served on fancy platters, is made up of the classic Bushtucker Trial delights like fish eyes and what looks suspiciously like a kangaroo penis, which can all be washed down with a cocktail of blended cockroaches.
You can watch the trailer below...
As Ant and Dec get ready to welcome a new batch of celebrities who will, as the majestic voiceover on the trailer says, ‘surrender’ themselves to the ‘ultimate jungle experience’, the pair can also be seen delicately raking the sand on the idyllic beach, promising the new batch of campmates ‘the full celebrity treatment’ as they open the doors to the 5* (ish…) Jungle Retreat.
With the wait for the new season almost over, it won't be long before we know which famous faces will be heading into the jungle. But who will we be adding to our I'm A Celebrity winners list?
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
