I'm a Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec reveal more on show's Australia return

Ant and Dec are keen to get I'm A Celebrity back to its Australian home.

I'm a Celebrity presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have revealed they definitely want the reality series to return to Australia, following a two-year stint in Wales.

But after a few months of speculation, the Geordie presenters told Heart Radio that they can't see I'm a Celebrity 2022 anywhere else but the Australian jungle where, until the pandemic, it had been filmed since the very first series.

Speaking to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on their Heart breakfast radio show, Ant said: "The plan is, we’re going back to Australia, we don’t want to go elsewhere."

He seemed "It’s got to go back to it. Back to its spiritual home, back to where it all started. Everyone wants to see a bit of sunshine at that time of year on the telly."

Previously, the duo told The One Show about their hopes for an Australian return, telling fans: "We love Wales, but Australia is [the show's] home and we'd like to get back there if we can."

Not much is known about the upcoming season of I'm a Celebrity as we're still waiting to find out which celebrities will be taking on the challenge later this year, where someone will follow in the footsteps of Emmerdale's Danny Miller to be crowned the next King or Queen.

Emmerdale's Danny Miller won last year's competition. (Image credit: ITV)

Some other significant changes are happening to the beloved ITV series, including news that an I'm a Celebrity spin-off series is in the works, but fans will have to wait a little while to see it in action.

All we know so far is that it will see iconic campmates from over the years returning to take on some new challenges and that it'll take place in a brand new South Africa camp.

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab): "The new stand-alone show will run in addition to the usual annual ITV program — which is set to return to the Australian jungle this year after two years in Wales — and is likely to air next summer."

I'm a Celebrity is set to air later this year on ITV. Previous episodes of the series are available on-demand via ITV Hub.