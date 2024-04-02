I'm a fan of The Bold and the Beautiful and I think Steffy has gone too far

I've been watching The Bold and the Beautiful for a while now. I know Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have a complicated history, but it really feels like Steffy has gone overboard with her attack on Hope and all she's done to ensure Hope and Thomas never get back together.

After Hope rejected Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) second marriage proposal, Steffy went into full protective sister mode. She'd been furious that Hope rejected Thomas the first time, especially after learning that Hope was wearing his ring on a necklace instead of on her finger.

When she rejected Thomas a second time, Steffy was enraged. She went to Thomas and convinced him to not only leave Hope behind, but to leave Los Angeles behind, too. Steffy argued that being near Hope in any capacity isn't good for Thomas, and he'll continue to be hurt so long as he's around her.

Not only did she push Thomas to leave town entirely, but she also convinced him to take his son, Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), with him. Thomas and Hope have been raising Douglas together, and the child has been pushing for his parents to get back together since the first proposal. He was heartbroken that Hope rejected his father's proposal and even asked her why they weren't good enough for her. Naturally, this destroyed Hope.

What's more is that Steffy is enjoying how much this is upsetting Hope and she doesn't care who knows it. She took advantage of the situation and expressed how Hope is going "full Logan" on Thomas the way Hope's mother, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), did with Steffy's father and grandfather. It's like the dam is broken and she's letting go of all her frustration.

Steffy has been through a lot in recent months, from Eric's (John McCook) close call with death to having to kill Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in self-defense. She was concerned about losing her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan), after Sheila's death, but now he's questioning her motivations for pushing Thomas to leave with Douglas just to get back at Hope. Even Liam (Scott Clifton) is wondering why Steffy is pushing Hope so hard.

I'd like to think that it's the stress of everything that's been happening that's causing Steffy to act the way she's acting, but at the end of the day, she's positively basking in Hope's pain and it's just not a good look for her. Steffy has gone too far, and only time will tell as to whether or not she sees any consequences to her actions.