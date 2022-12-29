Is Camille pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3? Fans have theories

By Christina Izzo
published

Is it all a ruse to stay with Gabriel or is Camille pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3 for real?

Is Camille pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3? Camille Razat as Camille in episode 304 of Emily in Paris
(Image credit: MARIE ETCHEGOYEN/NETFLIX)

That finale was packed with surprises, the biggest being: is Camille pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3? (Warning: Spoilers are ahead, obviously.)

In the Emily in Paris season 3 ending, Camille (Camille Razat) breaks off her engagement with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) at the altar due to him clearly still having feelings for Emily (Lily Collins)—but not letting him in on her own adulterous rendezvous with an artist at her gallery, Sofia (Melia Kreiling). 

In the final moments of the season 3 finale, Gabriel tells Emily that Camille returned from her Greek travels a few episodes earlier not just to reconcile her relationship with the chef but to tell him that she is pregnant with his child—and then Netflix rolled the credits, leaving us on yet another cliffhanger. 

Camille and Gabriel's relationship has been a tumultuous one since Emily in Paris season 1, especially with the addition of Emily and later Alfie, making for one messy love quadrangle going on in the third season. 

But a potential fan theory is mucking the mess up even further. Given that Camille has already been lying to Gabriel about the true nature of her connection to Sofia, and has been so insecure about his "friendship" with Emily as to make a pact with the latter to ensure she doesn't date him, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to think that the pregnancy news is just a ploy to make Gabriel stay with her and distract from her infidelity.

"I'm overthinking but Camille's mum told her 'the important thing is our plan worked'. what if Camille is not even pregnant ??" one viewer posited on Twitter. After all, Camille and her mother did conspire to keep Emily and Gabriel apart and Camille and the chef back together in Emily in Paris season 2. So is this baby the real deal or just all part of the plan? 

Is Camille pregnant in Emily in Paris season 3? Fans react

Emily in Paris fans had plenty to say about Camille's shocking baby news, with reactions ranging from frustration at yet another obstacle standing in Emily and Gabriel's way, to suspicions that Gabriel isn't even the father!

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 