Is Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practice coming back? Shonda Rhimes weighs in

If you’ve been watching Grey’s Anatomy lately, then you know the show is going through a well-received renaissance. Not only are the new interns leaving quite the impression on viewers, reminding them of the early seasons, but the re-emergence of Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery is creating quite the nostalgia for a show in its nineteenth season.

With all these reminders of yesteryear, some Private Practice fans are wondering if there is a chance the Grey’s spinoff is coming back to television, having last aired in January 2013.

Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers recently took to Good Morning America (opens in new tab) and addressed the possibility of a Private Practice return.

Speaking on the desire to continue on with the series, Rhimes stated, "I just felt like we had so much more to say with those characters and so much further to go, and that also felt like a show that had endless possibility."

Adding in her two cents, Beers said, "There's many, many more possibilities to come with them."

While neither statement provides certainty that Private Practice has been greenlit to return to primetime or even a streamer, the fact both producers seem to have ideas about where the show’s characters could be a good sign.

Now let’s say in a purely hypothetical world a Private Practice reboot was ready to launch. The next immediate question is would the original cast be on board to return? That’s where some things can get complicated. For starters, Taye Diggs, who played Dr. Sam Bennett, appears to be quite busy these days. Not only is he starring in The CW hit All American, but he’s also starring in the upcoming Peacock series The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Then there’s Caterina Scorsone. Her character Amelia Shepherd is currently a main staple of Grey’s Anatomy. We aren’t sure if the Grey’s writer’s room or show fans would want her to leave the longest-running primetime medical drama to return to the spinoff.

We should also mention that a Private Practice revival may lack the main character Addison Montgomery. Sure, Walsh is back on Grey’s for now in a recurring capacity, but she’s been busy as well taking various supporting roles in shows like Emily in Paris. Who’s to say that she’d want to invest her time back in a leading lady role, especially given the news (opens in new tab) she calls Perth, Australia home?

It looks like Private Practice fans will have to wait and see what happens with the show. But for now, you can stream the series on Netflix.