Is Samson dead? What has happened to Emmerdale's missing teen?

The vicious Emmerdale storm has sadly claimed the lives of two residents — Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele). But as the villagers began to recover from the storm, something was amiss — teenager Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) had gone missing.

Samson was last seen earlier this week having an argument with his dad Sam (James Hooton) on the farm and stormed off.

Since then, Sam had been severely injured in the storm after he was impaled by a spike on a tractor.

Luckily, he survived the life-and-death ordeal, but amongst the storm chaos, nobody had noticed Samson had gone missing until Thursday's episode (October 20).

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) noticed something was wrong when she went to check in his bedroom and saw that he had never returned home.

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) reassured her that he was probably with the other youngsters and she sent him a text.

We were then shown Samson's smashed phone in the middle of a field as the messages buzzed through, with no sign of him. Meanwhile, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) was at the hospital with Sam and thought Samson was at home.

Fans were shocked by the unexpected twist and have taken to Twitter to voice their theories on what has happened to him — shockingly, some fans think that Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) could have killed him.

Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson previously hinted to What To Watch that some of our much-loved characters won't make it out alive, teasing: "Not all the cast come out of this flourishing! They will have a flourishing exit, shall we say."

Is Samson the storm's next victim?

