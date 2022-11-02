Is The Masked Singer on tonight, November 2?

It’s Wednesday, and Wednesdays in the fall usually mean that fans can look forward to a new episode of The Masked Singer . Thanks to the 2022 World Series , though, you might be wondering if The Masked Singer is on tonight, November 2.

The Masked Singer will not be on tonight as Game 4 of the World Series takes its spot. LEGO Masters , which follows The Masked Singer, will also be scratched from tonight’s schedule.

Interestingly, Fox moved this week’s episode to Sunday, November 6, at 8 pm ET/PT. This would help to get the show back on schedule after the Andrew Lloyd Webber episode of The Masked Singer was bumped from the schedule during the National League Division Series when the game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies had a rain delay that pushed the game into primetime.

Fox hadn’t planned for the game to run late so the episode aired for Canadian viewers but not US viewers, drawing ire from fans who had the details of the show — including the celebrities who were unmasked — spoiled by Canadian fans.

The reason this is an interesting move is that Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies was rained out on Monday, leading to a schedule change that places Game 7 on Sunday in the event that the teams are tied after Game 6. If Game 7 plays on Sunday, then The Masked Singer would likely be bumped again.

However, if the World Series ends before Sunday, then episode 6 of The Masked Singer, which is themed to 90’s Night, will indeed air Sunday night. We’d further assume another new episode will air Wednesday to get the show back on track as the contestants battle it out to get to the semifinals of the competition.

Yes, it's confusing. But things will be back to normal soon.