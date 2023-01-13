Is The Traitors US better than The Traitors UK? Fans weigh in

They say "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Peacock clearly took that adage to heart when it came to their new mystery reality show The Traitors US, a spinoff of The Traitors UK that debuted on the streamer on Thursday, January 12.

Fans of the British series were quick to notice that the American version repurposed several key details from the original, including the majestic Scottish castle that serves as both show's setting and the same missions that players are tasked with completing each episode. (Quick note, the format is actually based on the Dutch reality series, De Verraders.)

But despite the similarities between the two editions — which follow a group of competitors working together to win a hefty cash prize ($250,000 for the Yanks, £120,000 for the Brits), so long as a trio of scheming "traitors" don't "murder" or "banish" them with the aim of taking all the cash for themselves — fans have been debating on social media which series is the superior version, with some faithful to the O.G. and others loving the all-American additions.

Along with the US version dropping all episodes at once rather than parceling out the mystery week-by-week like The Traitors UK (much to fans' disappointment), one of the major differences between the TV shows is the inclusion of reality TV stars in The Traitors US cast alongside normal civilians, where the across-the-pond version is an entirely celebrity-free operation.

"The reality show star personalities get in the way of the format and make it feel less authentic... but it does get better the more episodes you watch," one viewer wrote on Twitter. Another agreed: "I feel like they are showing the celebrities more than anyone else and we aren't getting to see the other players."

However, others were pleased with the level of drama the American celebs provided: "The normies are so boring, they couldn't make good tv if they tried," one wrote (opens in new tab), with another dubbing (opens in new tab) the reality TV women as "the best casting choice" of the franchise.

One casting choice that also is a hit with viewers is that of beloved Scottish actor Alan Cumming as the host, gamely stepping in for UK presenter Claudia Winkleman with a hefty dose of theatricality and mischievousness.

So which is better: The Traitors US or The Traitors UK? Join in the fan debate!

Three episodes down...I'm enjoying #TheTraitorsUS. No more drama than the UK version, with people accusing & yelling at each other. Subtle differences between the two shows.January 13, 2023 See more

#TheTraitorsUK > #TheTraitorsAU > #TheTraitorsUSJanuary 13, 2023 See more

So fascinating watching the US version of The Traitors and comparing to the U.K. one. Where the U.K. contestants were very body shape diverse, age diverse and ability diverse, the US one is just slim young-ish people. Says a lot. #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitorsUKJanuary 13, 2023 See more

I also feel the edit and production style of #TheTraitorsUK is better than #TheTraitorsUS.January 13, 2023 See more

I would love to see #TheTraitorsUS with a full cast of newbies. I love this but that would be even better.January 12, 2023 See more

UK and Australia are both better than the US imo but Cirie is still eating like I knew she would #TheTraitorsUSJanuary 12, 2023 See more

There are ZERO 'notable names' on either version (The Traitors) as it should be. My biggest problem with the US version is the insertion of "Reality Stars" - imho the AU & UK versions are better because its all 'newbies' (I have links to watch them here https://t.co/vH5zyOZUPc ) https://t.co/OD6uiKl70OJanuary 13, 2023 See more

The difference between #TheTraitorsUK and #TheTraitorsUS is the UK version was diverse and full of likeable people, the US version is 95% white douche bags leading with reality tv cliches & horrible personalities🤮January 13, 2023 See more

Damn… Traitors USA didn’t even change the castle or competitions that UK used 😂Chelsea come on now 😭#TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitorsUSA #TheTraitorsUK pic.twitter.com/LVaAXkEBuGJanuary 13, 2023 See more

My review (having seen four eps):#TheTraitors US is less compelling than the UK series, simply because the reality show star personalities get in the way of the format and make it feel less authentic (contradictory, I know!)But it does get better the more episodes you watch.January 13, 2023 See more

15 mins into #TheTraitorsUS and im already loving Alan Cumming as the host. This is gonna be a great series pic.twitter.com/enEQyYNf6KJanuary 13, 2023 See more

The UK version of #TheTraitors is so much better than this US version… it’s missing the drama Claudia and the UK version brought pic.twitter.com/BF9GQnhcQcJanuary 12, 2023 See more

The US cast are diverse in ethnicity but that’s pretty much where is ends, no fat bodies, or differently able, all hail U.K. traitors diverse castingJanuary 13, 2023 See more

#TheTraitorsUS gave us the best version, #TheTraitorsUK second, cancel AU!January 13, 2023 See more

thought. Also, I don’t love the half “celebrity” cast. I feel like they are showing the celebrities more than anyone else and we aren’t getting to see the other players and at the end of the day, the celebrities don’t NEED the money. I think you get more interesting gameplayJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Interesting choice to use all of the same missions on #TheTraitorsUS as there were on #TheTraitorsUK.January 12, 2023 See more

Omg The Traitors US finale was the most insane out of any of them so far. Iconic!! #TheTraitorsUS #TheTraitorsUK #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsAUJanuary 13, 2023 See more

#TheTraitorsUS had a satisfying outcome but #TheTraitorsUK and its season 1 cast is my personal favorite/best season out of all the versions pic.twitter.com/3fGkwtnO3lJanuary 13, 2023 See more

The Traitors US is now available to stream on Peacock.