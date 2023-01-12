Fans cranky The Traitors US dropping all episodes at once on Peacock

The Traitors, Peacock's US adaptation of the popular reality television series where competitors must suss out scheming "Traitors" from the rest of the "Faithfuls" in the hopes of sharing a hefty cash prize, has officially hit the streaming platform as of Thursday, January 12 — and some fans already aren't happy.

That's because unlike The Traitors UK, which saw new episodes come out three nights per week between November 29, 2022, and December 22, 2022 — and thus extending the suspense of the "Faithfuls" figuring out who were the backstabbing culprits living amongst them in that majestic Scottish mansion, before they get metaphorically "murdered" and eliminated from the game — The Traitors US has adopted a binging model, dropping all 10 hourlong episodes at once.

Now fans are weary about potential spoilers popping up across social media before they can finish the first season of the stateside spinoff.

"The hashtag is a dangerous click with all episodes out today," one Twitter user wrote. Another added: "I'm tired of these shows dropping all their episodes at once and not being able to get on Twitter until I watch the whole freaking season like damn give me a minute."

The US version — which is also heading to the BBC, with all 10 episodes being available to stream across the pond on BBC iPlayer on Friday, January 13 — is hosted by Alan Cumming and features a mix of regular Americans and reality TV stars, including Bravolebrities Brandi Glanville and Kate Chastain, Olympic Gold Medalist Ryan Lochte, The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and more. In each episode, the players have to work on missions to build up a prize fund of up to $250,000 — that is, unless they're "murdered" by Traitors hiding among them who are out for the cash prize themselves.

Fans of the UK series complained that the Traitors were revealed in the very first episode, taking out the mystery element for viewers, a controversial move that the American spinoff has also adopted.

Fans react to The Traitors Peacock episode rollout:

Here's what fans are saying about the "binge only" release model of The Traitors US:

Oh they dropped all episodes of the traitors at once? Ughh gonna have to fight for my life to dodge spoilersJanuary 12, 2023 See more

I guess I’ll just report back when I’ve finished #TheTraitors because the hashtag is a dangerous click with all episodes out today, but before I start the binge, I’d just like to say that this whole thing better be an elaborate scheme whose sole purpose is to give Cirie $250,000. pic.twitter.com/If5DEY3bjiJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Peacock dropped all the traitors eps at once instead of doing a weekly release???January 12, 2023 See more

I’m tired of these shows dropping all their episodes at once and not being able to get on Twitter until I watch the whole freaking season like damn give me a minute #TheTraitorsJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Episodes of #TheTraitors now up on Peacock! Very excited to start this. Gonna try to stay off social media until tomorrow when I can finish it so I don't get spoiled.January 12, 2023 See more

I still don’t get why The Traitors was just released all at once.January 12, 2023 See more

i’m not even done with episode one yet but i already wish this show was released weekly instead of all at once #TheTraitorsUSJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Whether you like it or not, all episodes of The Traitors US are now available to stream on Peacock.