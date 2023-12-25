Is The Young and the Restless on today, December 25?

When it comes to The Young and the Restless lately, things are absolutely explosive. Between Jordan (Colleen Zenk) wreaking havoc on the Newmans, the Abbotts throwing a massive bomb at Tucker (Trevor St. John) that is sure to have consequences and Chancellor-Winters gearing up for an internal war, the storylines on the soap are full of drama.

With all of that going on in Genoa City, can viewers look forward to seeing a new episode of The Young and the Restless on Monday, December 25? In short, no.

Your favorite characters won't be shown in a new episode on December 25, as the soap is taking off for Christmas. Instead of The Young and the Restless, CBS is zeroing in on the NFL. Starting at noon ET/9 am PT, The NFL Today is airing, and that's immediately followed at 1 pm ET/10 am PT with the NFL on CBS broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs game at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trevor St. John in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But don't worry Young and the Restless fans, this break in the schedule is only temporary. On Tuesday, December 26, the soap is back with a brand-new episode. Which is a good thing for those dying to know what's next.

As previously mentioned, Jordan is still targeting the Newmans. Having kidnapped Claire (Hayley Erin) and issued Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) an ultimatum, the family is in a full crisis. Will Victoria (Amelia Heinle) find herself pushed to murder to save her newly found daughter and beloved mother?

Then there's Tucker. Now that Jack (Peter Bergman) has leaked the infamous cover-up scandal to the press, the Glacade CEO is fuming and has vowed to strike back. We think the Abbotts should prepare for a Tucker-sized response, which is bound to be volatile.

Things may have been smooth in the executive suite at Chancellor-Winters, but with Nate (Sean Dominic), Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chance (Conner Floyd) working under one roof, things are about to get rough. Something tells us when Lily (Christel Khalil) returns, she'll be in for quite the rocky dynamic.