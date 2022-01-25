Jane McDonald shares glorious snaps from her latest series

Jane McDonald has been sharing some snaps of the stunning scenery in the Caribbean whilst filming her new series.

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean sees the beloved BAFTA-winning TV presenter heading for a new adventure among the Caribbean islands, and she's recently been posting some photos from her time on-location on Twitter over the last couple of weeks.

Jane is clearly absolutely thrilled to be back traveling for work once again, as she's been very enthusiastic when captioning each photo she's posted so far. Under one photo she wrote: "It's really beautiful here, I can't wait to share it with you all!"

It's really beautiful here, I can't wait to share it with you all! #caribbean #filminglocation pic.twitter.com/i7408WXfFLJanuary 13, 2022 See more

She shared the first photo on Jan. 11, and has posted a new update every few days where she showed off her outfits and more of the tropical scenery. The most recent photo was posted on Monday, Jan. 24, and Jane wrote: "I'm still filming in the sunny Caribbean... and enjoying every minute!"

You can see the rest of her photos below:

I'm still filming in the sunny Caribbean... and enjoying every minute! #filminglocation #Caribbean pic.twitter.com/wNtOIQ6hAhJanuary 24, 2022 See more

When you inadvertently match your outfit to the view! #caribbean #filminglocation pic.twitter.com/xlD22XWWpYJanuary 17, 2022 See more

Just another day at work! It's absolutely gorgeous here in the Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/xZ2rEIHG5KJanuary 11, 2022 See more

The beaches here are stunning - what an amazing place to be working! #filming #Caribbean pic.twitter.com/POXfzARb4sJanuary 21, 2022 See more

We don't yet know much about what Jane will be getting up to in her latest Channel 5 travel show as Jane McDonald's Caribbean was only recently announced. We'd expect to see more of the same from her other shows including visiting lots of tourist spots, taking part in all sorts of activities, and sampling some delicious food!

Jane was last in the Caribbean during Cruising with Jane McDonald series 7. She started out her journey by climbing aboard the Sky Princess cruise ship for a 14-night cruise in the Caribbean and sailed away to a private resort on the island of Eleuthera as well as paying a visit to the Virgin Isles, St. Thomas, and St Martin.

While you wait for Jane McDonald's Caribbean to arrive later this year, you can enjoy lots of her other adventures on-demand on My5. Check out our TV Guide for more info on all the latest shows.