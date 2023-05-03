Janine to return to EastEnders sooner than we thought after SHOCK sentencing?

EastEnders villain Janine Butcher could come back to cause chaos in the Square sooner than we thought as actress Charlie Brooks teased a potential return to the soap.

This news comes after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) was left distraught when pregnant Janine was sentenced to just five years in prison for her reign of terror against the Carter family.

Janine made her explosive comeback to EastEnders in 2021 and left a trail of chaos in her wake as she went to evil lengths to destroy the Carters.

Janine's scheming was exposed on Christmas Day 2022 and a devastated Janine drove her car off a cliff with love rival Linda inside. Janine's husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) dived in to save a pregnant Janine, but he was unaware that Linda had managed to swim to safety and went back into the sea to rescue the love of his life.

As he searched for her in the water, he disappeared and is now presumed to have drowned in the sea, although his body has never been found.

Janine married Mick Carter and destroyed the Carter clan. (Image credit: BBC)

When Janine's secrets and lies came to light, she tried to flee Walford with her daughter, Scarlett (Tabitha Byron). However, her escape plan was scuppered by her brother Ricky (Sid Owen) who called the police. She was then arrested and driven out of the Square in a police car.

But this may not be the last we've seen of Janine as soap star Charlie told The Sun (opens in new tab) that she would be open to making a bombshell return to Walford.

She said: "She is always fun to play and I'm always interested in what she's doing and what she's up to so there's always a possibility."

Although, she added that she wouldn't want Janine to return permanently, as she joked: "But I couldn't play her constantly and I don't think anyone would want me to. I think somebody might actually kill me if Janine was always in their living rooms four times a week."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.