'Jeopardy!' fans spot 'Big Bang Theory' throwback during the National College Championship

The brand-new Jeopardy! National College Championship kicked off with a bang last night, sending the first two college students through to the semifinals. However, it seems some fans were a bit distracted by a clever throwback to The Big Bang Theory.

During the second round of gameplay in the premiere episode of the Jeopardy! National College Championship on Tuesday, Feb. 8, the Jeopardy! team snuck in a deep-cut reference to the hit sitcom with the category name, "Fun With Flags".

Mayik Bialik (who's hosting the Jeopardy! National College Championship) was one of the stars in the much-loved CBS sitcom, where she played Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler. During the show, Dr. Sheldon Cooper launched a video podcast called "Fun With Flags" to share his love of vexillology, aka the study of flags.

Amy helped co-host the web series with Sheldon, to the point that the show eventually became known as "Dr. Sheldon Cooper and Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler Present: Dr. Sheldon Cooper's Fun With Flags." Although the podcast series only cropped up in a handful of Big Bang Theory episodes, it's clearly left a lasting impression on fans.

Mayim Bialik didn't seem to react to the category name at all, either to remain professional whilst on hosting duties or because she genuinely didn't catch it as a Big Bang Theory reference. However, plenty of fans at home certainly did!

You are so amazing! I was so happy to see fun with flags! I’m like ahhhhhhh Amy & Sheldon did it first @bigbangtheoryFebruary 9, 2022 See more

Not only was the “Fun With Flags” category on @Jeopardy tonight a fun nod, but the only reason I knew Oregon has a double-sided state flag was because of @bigbangtheory and @missmayim 😂 #JeopardyCollegeChampionshipFebruary 9, 2022 See more

One of the categories on Jeopardy is "Fun with Flags" and Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) is the host. #IYKYK #BigBangTheoryFebruary 9, 2022 See more

One of the #Jeopardy categories tonight is “Fun With Flags” #JeopardyCollegeChampionship #TBBT #TheBigBangTheoryFebruary 9, 2022 See more

FUN WITH FLAGS! #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/upk18fjN7KFebruary 9, 2022 See more

One of the answers to the Fun With Flags category was actually a reference to the very first episode of Sheldon's show, where we learned that Oregon's state flag is the only one that's double-sided. One viewer even joked that the contestants should have studied for the Jeopardy! National College Championship by watching the show!

If tonight's contestants had actually watched Sheldon Cooper's "Fun With Flag", they would have certainly gotten the clue about Oregon's flag being double-sided. #jeopardy @missmayimFebruary 9, 2022 See more

The premiere episode of the Jeopardy! National College Championship saw Isaac Applebaum of Stanford and Stephen Privat of LSU triumphing and making their way through to the semifinals. Who will be joining them? There's only one way to find out...

The Jeopardy! National College Championship continues tonight at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.