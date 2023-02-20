Jodie Whittaker's first part since Doctor Who revealed

Jodie Whittaker will be back on our screens in an Australian Paramount Plus original series.

After bowing out of Doctor Who in "The Power of The Doctor" special last year—where the 14th Doctor was revealed to be none other than David Tennant — we've learned where we'll be seeing Jodie Whittaker next.

She's set to star in One Night, a new six-part drama coming to Paramount Plus created and written by Emily Ballou (The Slap, Taboo). Billed as "a character-driven mystery about female friendships under incredible emotional and existential strain", the series sees Whittaker sharing the screen with Nicole da Silva (Doctor Doctor, Wentworth) and Yael Stone (Netflix's Orange is the New Black).

According to a press release, the series revolves around a deep bond that our three leads formed which was all but destroyed decades ago after a mysterious event took place.

Paramount's plot synopsis of the series reads: "One Night is the story of three women whose bond was all but destroyed by the traumatic events of one night 20 years ago.

Since then, Simone (Nicole da Silva) has harbored secret hopes of becoming a novelist but most of her haphazard attempts have been shoved into her bottom drawer. Now, at the age of 40, she has finally written the one story she could never get out of her mind, and her debut manuscript has become an unexpected overnight success.

But it soon becomes apparent that the devastating story the book tells doesn’t exclusively belong to her. At the heart of Simone’s novel is a tragedy which also happened to Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone), her two childhood best friends.

As it becomes harder to prise fact from fiction, one person’s memory and story from another’s, the book threatens to derail all their friendships, bringing old traumas to the surface of the small coastal community where they grew up, and stirring its perpetrators, who want to make it all go away."

In addition to our three leads, the series features an impressive ensemble cast that also features George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Erroll Shand (Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud), Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home), Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor), Damien Strouthos (The Twelve) and Jillian Nguyen (Barons).

At the time of writing, filming on the series has gotten underway in Australia in the Illawarra region and Sydney, though we do not have a release date just yet.