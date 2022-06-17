Fans are cracking up over Kendall Jenner's hyperbaric chamber hideout

By published

Kendall Jenner's hyperbaric chamber makes a hilarious appearance on The Kardashians this week

The Kardashians -- "Enough Is Enough" - Episode 110 -- As the season wraps up, Kris embarks on yet another new business venture. Khloé faces gut-wrenching news that throws her plans for a bright future into turmoil. Kendall Jenner has a hyperbaric chamber, shown
(Image credit: Hulu)

In a dark episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and her hyperbaric chamber provided some much-welcome lightness and laughs.

The supermodel sister hasn't had all that much to do on the Hulu show, in comparison with her famous family members: Kim Kardashian has embarked on a new relationship with Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson, Khloé Kardashian has been reeling the Tristan Thompson paternity news, Kylie Jenner has been dealing with her second pregnancy, and Kourtney Kardashian has become engaged to rocker Travis Barker and kicked off an IVF journey.

Aside from temporarily butting heads with her sort-of ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick and not knowing how to cut a cucumber, Kendall has remained largely removed from the major drama that plagued the Kardashian-Jenner clan this season — and that might just be because she's been hiding out in a hyperbaric chamber that she keeps in a wellness room of her Los Angeles home.

"For the past couple of years, I've been just really like loving health. I don't know, it's become an obsession," the self-proclaimed "major hypochondriac" says in a confessional during this week's episode, which features a scene of the 26-year-old emerging from a Vitaeris 320 hyperbaric chamber (that reportedly costs a cool $23,000) with her laptop in hand. 

She jokes that she "was answering emails and then I was watching a Netflix show" in the chamber, where she stays for an hour or more. (Hyperbaric chambers reportedly increase blood flow and oxygen, and are popular with athletes to aid with injuries).

Jenner reveals that she has a "whole new room in my house that has all these crazy gadgets and gizmos," including a $78,000 red light therapy bed. "It's honestly kind of embarrassing,  it's crazy," she says, adding that her friends "all make fun of me" for her health hyper-fixation. 

Fans react to Kendall Jenner's hyperbaric chamber

And it's not just Kendall Jenner's friends who see the humor in her hyperbaric chamber — The Kardashians viewers also cracked up at the sight of Jenner emerging from her wellness pod, especially in contrast with all of the drama that the rest of her family was dealing with in the season one finale. Here's what folks are talking about on social media.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

New episodes of Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK. 

Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo

Christina Izzo is the Deputy Editor of My Imperfect Life. More generally, she is a writer-editor covering food and drink, travel, lifestyle and culture in New York City. She was previously the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 


When she’s not doing all that, she can probably be found eating cheese somewhere. 