Fans are cracking up over Kendall Jenner's hyperbaric chamber hideout

In a dark episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and her hyperbaric chamber provided some much-welcome lightness and laughs.

The supermodel sister hasn't had all that much to do on the Hulu show, in comparison with her famous family members: Kim Kardashian has embarked on a new relationship with Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson, Khloé Kardashian has been reeling the Tristan Thompson paternity news, Kylie Jenner has been dealing with her second pregnancy, and Kourtney Kardashian has become engaged to rocker Travis Barker and kicked off an IVF journey.

Aside from temporarily butting heads with her sort-of ex-brother-in-law Scott Disick and not knowing how to cut a cucumber, Kendall has remained largely removed from the major drama that plagued the Kardashian-Jenner clan this season — and that might just be because she's been hiding out in a hyperbaric chamber that she keeps in a wellness room of her Los Angeles home.

"For the past couple of years, I've been just really like loving health. I don't know, it's become an obsession," the self-proclaimed "major hypochondriac" says in a confessional during this week's episode, which features a scene of the 26-year-old emerging from a Vitaeris 320 hyperbaric chamber (that reportedly costs a cool $23,000) with her laptop in hand.

She jokes that she "was answering emails and then I was watching a Netflix show" in the chamber, where she stays for an hour or more. (Hyperbaric chambers reportedly increase blood flow and oxygen, and are popular with athletes to aid with injuries).

Jenner reveals that she has a "whole new room in my house that has all these crazy gadgets and gizmos," including a $78,000 red light therapy bed. "It's honestly kind of embarrassing, it's crazy," she says, adding that her friends "all make fun of me" for her health hyper-fixation.

Fans react to Kendall Jenner's hyperbaric chamber

And it's not just Kendall Jenner's friends who see the humor in her hyperbaric chamber — The Kardashians viewers also cracked up at the sight of Jenner emerging from her wellness pod, especially in contrast with all of the drama that the rest of her family was dealing with in the season one finale. Here's what folks are talking about on social media.

Kardashians is so funny. Cut from Khloe being emotionally numb due to romantic trauma to Kendall in a hyperbaric chamber bc she wants to live foreverJune 17, 2022 See more

A hyperbaric chamber? Seriously Kendall? Lol.June 16, 2022 See more

kendall jenner popping up out of a portable hyperbaric oxygen chamber and being like “i was watching netflix…hulu. i was watching hulu” is campJune 17, 2022 See more

I think that the Kardashian that I most want to be like right now is Kendall because all she talks about on the show is how she is healthy and then she just goes and sits in an oxygen chamber. I am sitting in my room with clothes on my floor and breathing in so much dust.June 16, 2022 See more

Is Kendall the best one now? I feel like she might be. I love an insane rich person. What is the POINT of all that money if you can’t watch Netflix in a hyperbaric chamber in your dedicated health gadget room?June 16, 2022 See more

Kendall has a hyperbaric chamber in her house#TheKardashiansJune 16, 2022 See more

oh to be kendall jenner and be able to lay in a oxygen chamber when i have an itch in my throatJune 16, 2022 See more

I’m screaming at the way they’re going from khloe and Tristan to Kendall in this chamber back to the Tristan drama then to Kris recording a song like omg😭June 16, 2022 See more

kendall bringing her laptop inside the hyperbaric chamber lmao #TheKardashiansJune 16, 2022 See more

New episodes of Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney Plus in the UK.