Lane Merrifield and friends hailed 'best guests ever' on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

This week's Below Deck Sailing Yacht primary Lane Merrifield has quickly become a favorite with fans: not only did the tech tycoon leave the biggest tip of the season—off the strength of chef Marcos Spaziani's cooking—but he and the rest of his Canadian party proved to be the polite but party-ready guests that the Parsifal III crew could only dream of.

The charter wasn't without its hardships: the windy weather proved too severe for sailing and caused the anchor to drag, chef Marcos was grieving the loss of his best friend's mother all while trying to navigate a multi-course molecular gastronomy feast for the guests, and Ashley Marti was, well, Ashley.

But Merrifield—a tech entrepreneur behind Club Penguin, the largest children's online social network—and his pals never bemoaned any of the setbacks and instead had an overall positive outlook and sense of humor throughout the whole charter, including the crew mates in activities like a "sailors versus pirates" relay race and a "hurricane" drinking game.

The former involved the guests and the crew dividing into teams of two to race around a buoy, paddleboard to the ship and rush into the hot tub, with Captain Glenn as the referee. The Below Deck cast managed to eke out a win and took home The Seaman's Cup.

Later, Merrifield and the guests invited the stewardesses to help with "hurricane" shots, which involved each male charter guest getting splashed with a cup of water and slapped in the face by a female crewmate after downing a shot of alcohol.

The Canadian vacationers had such a good time onboard that they let a whopping $23,000 tip or $2,555 per crew mate.

"I'm not biased whatsoever, but these guests were probably the classiest, funniest, kindest group of people we had," fellow Canuck Captain Glenn said to the crew about Merrifield and company. "Canadians have a reputation..." he joked.

What fans are saying about Lane Merrifield & Co:

It looks like Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans agreed with Captain Glenn's assessment of this week's charter guests, with one Twitter user calling them "the best guests ever to be on any below deck franchise, any season, hands down."

These Canadians were the nicest, coolest, most fun guests to watch AND they gave the biggest tip yet! Those fake-rich classless Florida trumpy guests should take a lesson! #AllClass #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 7, 2022 See more

#BelowDeckSailingYacht I completely agree with Glenn tonight, these were the best guests ever to be on any below deck franchise, any season, hands down.June 7, 2022 See more

**New Rule**: These guests must return for 1 charter, every season. And their charter trips must be mandatory viewing for prospective charter guests. "This is how it's done...."PS - How about getting the primary for a cameo on this season's reunion show!#BelowdecksailingyachtJune 7, 2022 See more

Best. Guests. Ever. #belowdecksailing #belowdeck #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/Nj20hpgpNqJune 7, 2022 See more

Can we all agree that the Canadians were the best guests ever??#BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 7, 2022 See more

This charter is the best ever! #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht Canadians on the board are the best 🙌💖❤️ 👏🥳June 7, 2022 See more

We need to see more awesome Canadian charter guests. They were a treat! #BelowDeckSailingYachtJune 7, 2022 See more

These Canadians may be the coolest guests of BD history?? So fun and light hearted 😂 so refreshing #BelowDeckSailingYacht #thehurricaneJune 7, 2022 See more

Ok! Loved this episode. 🇨🇦 representing the best and most fun guests on #BelowDeckSailingYacht HANDS DOWN 👏🏻👏🏻June 7, 2022 See more

The rest of the guest should take notes on how to be fun and classy. Bring back The Canadians @BravoTV #belowdecksailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/3JjK0ywc45June 7, 2022 See more

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo TV in the US.

Episodes are available the next day in the UK on Hayu (opens in new tab), which can be included as part of a Prime Video subscription. Additionally, Peacock via Sky TV or NOW TV also offers next-day streaming for Bravo content.