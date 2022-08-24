Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime crossover event to launch new seasons

For several weeks now, there have been rumblings of a potential Law & Order crossover event that would encompass the original cornerstone of the franchise, as well as Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Even Christopher Meloni who plays Elliot Stabler in Organized Crime seemed to tease fans of the possibility with an Instagram post in which he was on set with actors from all three series.

Well finally, the creator of the Law & Order universe Dick Wolf and the powers that be at NBC have officially released a promo video announcing that Thursday, September 22, will mark not only the season premieres for each of the respective shows, but also the first time in history that all three squads will join forces together in a Law & Order crossover event. Take a look at the video announcement below.

Watching the 44-second clip, we tried our best to ascertain what viewers can expect to see in September. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much to grab onto in terms of a potential storyline. However, according to Deadline (opens in new tab), the synopsis of the crossover episodes is as follows:

"As the telecast begins, a mysterious young girl is shot in cold blood and Det. Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) teams up with Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) to track down her killer. Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in to help when they realize they have more than a typical homicide case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) seek justice against an international crime ring, but complications threaten the outcome of their case."

This certainly sounds like September 22, will consist of three hours of plot twists, high-stakes moments and drama. Commenting on the historic crossover, Dick Wolf released a statement that read:

"Nothing demonstrates the power of the Law & Order brand more than an ambitious three-hour event with a story that is truly ripped from the headlines that starts on Organized Crime, then migrates to SVU and finally the trial on Law & Order."

Fans react to news of the Law & Order crossover event

As expected, fans so far seemed to be beyond excited for the three Law & Order squads to work together. Take a look.

Don’t forget to watch the special event on Thursday, September 22, starting at 8 pm ET/PT. You’ll be able to catch it the next day on Peacock.