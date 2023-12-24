Lions vs Vikings live stream — how to watch NFL 2023 game online and on TV

Midwest rivals Detroit and Minnesota meet at US Bank Stadium today in a game that could make or break the NFC North. Victory for the Lions would be enough for them to wrap up the division and clinch a playoff berth, while a Vikings win could set up a late twist, as these two teams are scheduled to play each other again in just two weeks.

Lions vs Vikings is airing on Fox in the US, NFL Game Pass in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad, because you can watch NFL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Lions bounced back from a two-game skid with an exhilarating 42-17 beatdown of the Broncos, in which Jared Goff threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns. However, that doesn't change the fact that Detroit have been dreadful on the road of late. They've given up 33 points per game in their last four road games, three of which were against struggling teams.

Squandering a 14-point lead against the Bengals last weekend has dropped the Vikings a spot to the No.6 seed in the conference, albeit with an identical record to three other teams. It's a precarious position and their recent form has been poor, but scratch the surface and you'll find plenty of signs of life.

Running backs Ty Chandler and Alexander Mattison have exploded into life, contributing an average of 132.3 yards over the last six games, while the return of Justin Jefferson gives Nick Mullens a genuine elite-level receiver to aim for.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Lions vs Vikings live streams. We've got all the information on that below.

How to watch Lions vs Vikings in the US

How to watch Lions vs Vikings in the UK

You can watch Lions vs Vikings with an NFL Game Pass subscription in the UK.

The streaming service shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £15 per week or £50 for the rest of the season.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm UK on Sunday evening.

Sky Sports typically shows five games live every week, but the Lions vs Vikings isn't one of this weekend's selections.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

How to watch Vikings vs Lions in Australia

In Australia, Kayo Sports is showing the Vikings vs Lions game. The platform provides streaming access to Fox Sports, ESPN and loads of live sports coverage that would otherwise require a pricey cable setup.

Kayo Sports costs $25 per month for its cheapest channel, though paying $5 more for Basic or $10 extra for Premium will provide you with additional concurrent streams and higher-quality video.

The only catch is that kick-off is set for 5 am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

If you're not in Australia right now, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

How to watch Lions vs Vikings from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the Lions vs Vikings game.

However, in some places, there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the game. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NFL even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time is the Lions vs Vikings kick-off?

Kick-off for the Lions vs Vikings is at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm UK / 5 am AEDT on Sunday, December 24 (Monday, December 25 for viewers in Australia).